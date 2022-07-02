‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Calls Ina Garten’s Iconic Fourth of July Flag Cake Recipe ‘the Greatest’

Ree Drummond is a big fan of Ina Garten’s iconic flag cake and often makes it for her Fourth of July celebrations. The Pioneer Woman star even has a low-stress decorating hack that gives July 4th vibes and is a total timesaver.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond calls Ina Garten’s flag cake ‘the greatest’

Drummond is a Barefoot Contessa fan like everybody else and has a fondness for her fellow Food Network star’s flag cake.

In a June 27 Facebook post, Drummond shared a link to a blog post about the recipe. “The greatest flag cake in the world!” she shared. “I’ve used Ina’s recipe for years, and it’s never let me down. The icing alone is out of this world!”

Drummond explained her love for the cake on The Pioneer Woman website. “Ina Garten’s flag cake is hard to beat — it’s such a great, rich cake, and I’ve made it for many summer parties over the years,” she wrote.

The Food Network host continued, “It’s one of the most delicious and splash-making cake recipes you could possibly cook for your 4th of July festivities.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star shared an easy flag cake decorating shortcut

Drummond shared that she got the flag cake recipe from the Barefoot Contessa Family cookbook. “Ah, what can I say about Barefoot Contessa? I love her. Her recipes are real, simple, and abundant… just the way I like ’em,” she wrote. “I first made this delicious 4th of July dessert three years ago for the annual party and massive display of fireworks we have on our ranch.”

Drummond also shared a more rustic approach to decorating if you’re short on time. “One easy variation, if you didn’t want to mess with a pastry bag and flag decoration, would be to frost the cake with all the icing and just sprinkle raspberries and blueberries randomly and generously all over the cake,” she noted.

“You’d still have the red-white-and-blue effect, with a lot less work,” Drummond added. “The cake itself, really, is the star here… not the decorations.

How to make Ina Garten’s flag cake

Drummond’s post shares the steps for making the easy Barefoot Contessa cake. She creams together butter and sugar in a stand mixer and adds eggs, sour cream, and vanilla. In a bowl, she sifts together flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking soda and gradually adds the mixture to the mixer while it runs on low speed.

She sprays a sheet pan with nonstick baking spray and spreads the batter evenly in the pan, then bakes it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 minutes.

The cream cheese frosting is a mixture of butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla. She spreads half of the frosting on the cake. Then she decorates the dessert according to Garten’s instructions, piping frosting to make the flag’s white stripes and placing rows of raspberries for the alternating red stripes. She adds blueberries to the corner and pipes frosting stars on top of the fruity blue background.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

