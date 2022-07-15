‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Lemon Lime Pound Cake Looks So Impressive

Ree Drummond makes a delicious and elegant cake recipe that she calls an “amped up” version of a childhood classic. The Pioneer Woman star shared the easy steps for her lemon-lime pound cake, including a delicious glaze to take it to the next level.

Ree Drummond gives credit to a beautiful cake pan

Drummond wrote about her lemon-lime pound cake in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website.

“The same ol’ 7-Up pound cake we all grew up with, but amped up with lemon and lime zest and a tangy/sweet glaze,” she wrote. “Use a pretty bundt pan to up the ante!”

Drummond continued, “It’s entirely due to this beautiful, brilliant bundt pan, which I bought last week in a fit of culinary impulse while at my favorite restaurant supply store in the big city. I had no idea what I was going to do with it, I just knew I had to make it mine.”

She explained she put the pan to the test. “I decided to try it out using the classic 7-Up cake recipe many of us grew up with, which I posted on this website several years ago,” Drummond shared. “It’s as moist and delicious as ever, and for this, I gave it a little extra citrus twist and wound up loving the results.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s lemon lime pound cake

Drummond made the pound cake recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman as part of a meal for her sister who was visiting the ranch. “It’s based on a recipe our mom used to make when we were growing up but it’s got a nice citrusy twist,” the Food Network host explained.

She creamed together butter and sugar in a stand mixer, then added eggs, one at a time while the mixer ran at low speed. Then added flour and salt. “This is a really delicious, really dense and rich pound cake,” Drummond noted. “This is a really easy cake recipe. There’s nothing complicated about it.”

Drummond added soda to the mixer next. “The key ingredient to this pound cake is good old lemon lime soda,” she explained. “This is such an interesting ingredient. It was all the rage in the ‘70s to add pop to cake batter.”

Finally, The Pioneer Woman star added lemon and lime zest and combined the ingredients well before pouring the batter into a bundt pan. Drummond baked the cake in a 325 degree Fahrenheit oven for an hour and 15 minutes.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star adds a glaze, whipped cream, and berries to the dessert

Drummond released the cake from the pan and set it on a wire rack placed over a sheet pan. “My mom didn’t do this with her pound cake but I like to drizzle this with a lemon lime glaze,” she explained. “It takes it to a whole new level.”

She sifted powdered sugar into a bowl and added salt, lemon juice, lime juice, water, lemon, and lime zest. Drummond whisked the mixture until it was thick but pourable, drizzled the icing on the cake, then sprinkled lemon and lime zest over the top. She served the cake with berries and whipped cream.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

