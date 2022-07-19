‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Lemon Scones Are a Perfect Summer Treat

Ree Drummond makes a light lemon scone recipe that’s the perfect summertime treat and includes one surprising ingredient — rosemary. The Pioneer Woman star uses her basic scone recipe to start and finishes it with a delicious glaze.

Ree Drummond calls her lemon scones recipe ‘over-the-top wonderful’

Drummond wrote about her lemon rosemary scones in a 2013 blog post on The Pioneer Woman blog. “I made these wonderfully delightful scones for my holiday cookbook as part of a big Mother’s Day spread, but I knew the day I made them that there’d be no way I’d be able to wait until fall to share them with you,” she wrote.

“Waiting. It’s a problem I have,” Drummond continued. “When I make something yummy, I want to post it here. I’m afflicted.”

Drummond added, “Anyway, these are based on my basic cream scone recipe and are made over-the-top wonderful with the flavors of rosemary and lemon. They’re fresh and herbaceous and so beautiful with the colorful flecks of yellow and green.”

Drummond’s lemon scones feature a unique herb flavor

Drummond demonstrated how to make her lemon scones on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to recipes using herbs from her garden.

“One thing I always have in my herb garden is rosemary … Now rosemary is delicious in a lot of things I cook and bake but it is absolutely heavenly in lemon rosemary scones,” she explained.

Drummond continued, “I love scones, I always have. They’re my favorite little treat to eat with a cup of hot coffee. I’ve made the same basic scone recipe for years and I love adding all sorts of different ingredients to it.”

She sifted flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a bowl. Then she added very cold butter cut into cubes and used a pastry cutter to cut the ingredients together.

The Food Network host combined cream, egg, lemon zest and finely minced rosemary. Drummond drizzled the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mixed everything together gently. “The scone dough should be pretty dry, a little bit crumbly,” she explained.

Drummond placed the dough onto the counter and formed it into a rough rectangle then used a rolling pin to flatten it. She used a pizza cutter to make diagonal cuts, placed the scones on baking sheets, and baked them in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 18 minutes.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star makes an easy glaze

While the scones cooled, Drummond made an easy glaze by whisking together powdered sugar, milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, and rosemary.

She dipped the scones into the glaze, flipped them to coat both sides, then placed the treat on a cooling rack. “Those scones are amazing,” Drummond said. “The rosemary absolutely transforms them.”

She added a note about the glaze in her blog post. “Then let ’em sit until the glaze is totally set!” she wrote. “These are delicious and divine. And the great thing about it is that the glaze, once it’s set, really acts as a seal and keeps the scones fresh for days and days. Centuries, even!”

Drummond joked, “Not that you’ll get a chance to prove this, because you’ll have them gobbled up way before then.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

