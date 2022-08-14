‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Showed Fans How to Make Her ‘Addictive’ Onion Rings and They’re Obsessed

Ree Drummond makes an easy homemade onion rings recipe that she calls “addictive.” The Pioneer Woman star shared the steps in an Instagram video and took the time to answer some fan questions about the delicious fried treat.

Drummond showed off her onion rings recipe and answered fan questions

Drummond took to Instagram on August 13 to share a video of the easy steps for making her onion rings recipe. “Thin & crispy onion rings! With ranch, on a steak salad, in a burger,” she noted in the caption.

Some of her followers had questions about the recipe and Drummond was happy to answer them.

When asked, “What type of onion would be best?,” Drummond answered, “I use yellow or white, whichever I have! More often, yellow.”

She also explained that she seasoned the flour with salt, pepper, seasoned salt, and cayenne and used buttermilk — but confirmed milk is a fine substitute. “Just enough to coat [the onions]. I leave them to soak for about 30 minutes if I have the time!” she noted.

Someone pointed out, “I like that you dump them into the flour all together and into the oil the same way.” Drummond responded, “I bread/fry them in batches, that way I can make sure they don’t fry together in a big clump.”

One follower wondered, “While the onions are soaking do they go in the refrigerator?” Drummond answered, “Not if it’s just for 30 minutes. If you soak them for a few hours, yes — stick them in fridge!”

She also answered questions about the dipping sauce (ranch dressing) and the serving bowl (Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Blossom bowl).

Ree Drummond’s followers loved the recipe

Many of Drummond’s fans were won over by the delicious onion rings. “This was your first recipe I ever made, like 10 years ago!” one person noted, “I haven’t made them in a long long time — time to fix that tonight!”

The Food Network star said, “Aw, love this! We go way back!!”

Another follower playfully remarked, “Wanna eat a whole onion? No! What if I soak ’em in buttermilk, then flour and season ’em, and then fry ’em up? Yessssss!” Drummond responded, “Haha, exactly!!”

Other fans left comments like, “Yummy!! I can’t wait to try them!,” “My goodness those look delicious!,” “Oh man I could eat that whole platter,” and “I make these all the time! Perfect recipe. Addicted!”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star called her onion rings one of her ‘all-time favorite recipes’

Drummond wrote about her onion strings recipe in a 2008 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website.

“Please note: This is one of my all-time favorite recipes. Thank you for listening,” she wrote. “But lawsy mercy, ladies and gentlemen. I know they don’t look it, but these teeny tiny, thinly-sliced fried onions are so pleasantly flavorful and crisp, and such an utterly perfect accompaniment for so many different main courses, they really need to be placed on some list of Culinary Triumphs of All Time.”

Drummond assured, “Making these fried onions is so simple folks, but there are two crucial steps. No, wait … three. First, you must slice the onions quite thinly, which requires both a sharp knife and a steady hand. (Note: please, if you don’t have one, buy yourself one very good, very sharp knife, and take good care of it. A sharp knife is as important in the kitchen as butter, and you can quote me on that one.)”

She continued, “Second, you must soak the onion slices in buttermilk for at least an hour before frying. Third, you must ensure the oil is at a temperature of 375 before throwing in the onions.”

While demonstrating how to make the onion rings on an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond said, “They are so addictive and they disappear like that [snaps fingers].”

