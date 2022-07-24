‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Maple Sausage Breakfast Burritos Recipe Has a Genius Shortcut Ingredient

Ree Drummond has made so many breakfast burritos for her hungry family and hard-working cowboys on the ranch, she said she could make them in her sleep. The Pioneer Woman star has one easy shortcut ingredient for her maple sausage breakfast burritos that’s totally genius.

Ree Drummond uses a basic breakfast burritos recipe that she switches up

Drummond wrote about her basic breakfast burritos recipe in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website.

“These breakfast burritos are exactly that: breakfast burritos, and I often make them for my husband and kids when they’re at the pens working cattle at breakfast time,” she wrote. “They’re as simple as it gets … and you know what? SO AM I!”

Drummond continued, “If you’re looking for fancy chipotle-asiago-chorizo-poblano-fancy-o breakfast burritos this morning. .. you’ve come to the wrong wife and mother. And I’ve tried that route; believe me, I’ve tried it. The problem is, my family — my husband and four spawn — aren’t jiggy wit’ chipotle-asiago-chirozo-poblano-fancy-o stuff. They want it straight up and Middle-Americano, without a lot of adornment.”

How to make Drummond’s breakfast burritos

Drummond made the simple recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “Breakfast burritos are always a no-brainer when it comes to delivering breakfast” to hungry ranchers, she explained.

Drummond caramelized onions and cooked tater tots and maple sausage in the oven. Meanwhile, she whisked together eggs, half and half, seasoned salt, and black pepper in a bowl.

“I have made probably every kind of breakfast burrito under the sun,” she said. “There are mornings when I have delivered to a whole bunch of cowboys. And I’ve taken as many as probably 75 to 80 breakfast burritos out there.”

Drummond poured the egg mixture in a skillet with butter and cooked the eggs low and slow.

Then she assembled the burritos. Drummond put a square of aluminum foil on the counter and placed a warm flour tortilla on top of it. She added scrambled eggs to the tortilla, then topped the eggs with sausage and added tater tots. “If you have never put these in breakfast burritos, you are definitely missing out,” she said of her genius shortcut ingredient. “Such a treat!”

‘The Pioneer Woman star said she could make the breakfast dish in her sleep

Drummond continued building the burritos by adding caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and salsa. “I come up with the weirdest combinations but I’m telling you, this works,” she said.

The Food Network host tucked in the ends of the tortilla, rolled the burrito up, and wrapped it in foil. “These are so great to make ahead of time,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll make breakfast burritos the night before, get them all rolled up, get them in foil pans, and pop them in the fridge.”

Drummond continued, “And then all you have to do the next morning is just put the foil pans in a 300 degree oven to warm them up.”

The Pioneer Woman star added, “This is one of those kitchen cooking tasks that I could do in my sleep. I could probably make breakfast burritos blindfolded.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

