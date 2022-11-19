‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Has the Oddest Yearly Thanksgiving Tradition

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond has said that Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday for cooking. She enjoys the tradition of making a meal that her entire family adores at their Oklahoma ranch. Cooking favorites such as turkey, dressing, and all the sides her clan loves takes Ree nearly a week. However, while Ree finalizes her dinner prep on Thanksgiving, she sticks to one tradition to keep her entertained. Can you guess what it is?

Ree Drummond | Discovery Press/TLC

Thanksgiving is a big deal at Drummond’s home

Thanksgiving is a significant holiday on the Drummond ranch. It is one of just two days of the entire year that Ree’s husband, Ladd, and brother-in-law, Tim, take off all year. Christmas is the other.

Ladd admits Thanksgiving throws him for a loop each year, as it is one day when he doesn’t have to do any work other than feed the ranch animals. “It’s a little odd,” he said to Parade Magazine. “Taking care of animals is something I am doing and thinking about every day. It’s not an office job.”

The yearly event, filled with food and family traditions, comes right after one of the busiest times on the ranch, autumn shipping when the family sells its fully grown steers. There is time to relax as the family readies itself for the winter months and for the work cycle to begin again.

“Thanksgiving truly is one of the very few days a year when there is no work,” Ree shared with Parade Magazine. “I mean, zero work. Except, of course, the meal.”

In a YouTube video, Ree says she always makes mashed potatoes, prepared a day ahead. Green beans and tomatoes are also on the menu, as well as dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, and homemade rolls.

Ree Drummond has the oddest Thanksgiving tradition

Ree Drummond | Discovery Press/TLC

While other families may watch parades or listen to music while preparing the meal, Ree takes a different approach to Thanksgiving morning entertainment. Every year, she watches the 1972 film, The Godfather.

“One tradition I have is watching The Godfather as I cook,” Ree said. “The Godfather is always on. I like to have that on in the kitchen.”

The Godfather tells the story of the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and covers the decade from 1945 to 1955. It focuses on transforming Vito’s youngest son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), into a ruthless mafia boss.

Ree will sometimes alternate The Godfather with Gone With the Wind. “They’re on TV every Thanksgiving and get me through it,” she admits.

However, Ree says despite her odd movie choices, she takes the overall concept of Thanksgiving seriously. “Even though I am busy with food prep, I keep in mind that we are blessed. We have freedom and health, and I try to keep my mind in the game on that day and not have it be about the food,” she explained in the video.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star shares why the film classic is always in rotation at her home

In a post for her Pioneer Woman website, Ree spoke of why the film classic is always in rotation in the Drummond home. “I’m telling you, I love that blessed movie more each time I watch,” she admitted.

“I watch The Godfather on AMC as part of their annual Thanksgiving Godfather marathon, and I hang on to every word and gasp at every scene. I pull for the Corleones. Never mind that they’re an organized crime family. We’ll worry about that in another post,” she jokes.

The Pioneer Woman airs new episodes Saturdays beginning at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

RELATED: I Tried Ree Drummond’s Waffle Maker Sandwich Technique on Thanksgiving Leftovers, and I’ll Never Eat Them Another Way