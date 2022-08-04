‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Says Her Olive Cheese Bread Recipe Is ‘Always a Hit’

Ree Drummond shared her favorite olive cheese bread recipe on Instagram and her fans were smitten. She makes an olive cheese mixture, spreads it on bread, and bakes it for the meltiest and most delicious treat.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond shared her olive cheese bread recipe on Instagram

On Aug. 3, Drummond took to Instagram to show off the steps for making her olive cheese bread — and even offered up a way to make it healthy.

“Olive Cheese Bread is my best friend. It’ll be yours, too,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, she listed the ingredients and recommended a way to make it “healthier.”

“Butter, mayo, Monterey Jack, olives, sliced green onions, salt, pepper. Spread on French bread and bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes!” she wrote. “For a healthier option, serve it with salad.”

She wrote about her recipe on ‘The Pioneer Woman’ blog

Drummond wrote about her tasty bread recipe in a 2007 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website.

“Mmmmm, this is yummy. Three or four years ago, I prepared roasted beef tenderloin, tomato-basil pasta salad, roasted asparagus, and this olive cheese bread for a cattlewomen’s luncheon with over 200 hungry ladies in attendance,” she wrote.

Drummond continued, “They loved the tenderloin … but what they really went gaga over was this olive cheese bread. As utterly simple and easy as it is, it’s so delightfully delicious and flavorful. And it’s always a hit.”

The Food Network host noted, “The finished product does have quite a strong salty/olive flavor, so for anyone who’s not an olive fan, this might be a little strong. But for everyone else? Yum. It’s great paired with a green salad, or with soup or spaghetti, or as a great appetizer for guests, cut into thin slices.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s olive cheese bread

Drummond rough chops canned black olives and pimento-stuffed green olives then thinly slices green onions. She adds softened butter, mayonnaise, Monterey jack cheese, olives, and green onions to a bowl and stirs everything together until combined.

Drummond recommends using the mixture immediately but it can be refrigerated for up to two days.

The Pioneer Woman star also shared another use for the spread. “Now, I know this sounds, like, soooo crazy and all, but if you were to refrigerate this for several hours, it would make a delicious cracker spread,” she wrote in her blog post.

She slices a loaf of French bread lengthwise, spreads the mixture onto both halves, places it on a sheet pan, and bakes the bread in a 325 degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 minutes.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Drummond calls her olive cheese bread ‘chick food’

In her blog post, Drummond shared that the recipe isn’t exactly cowboy-friendly, so she dubbed it “chick food.”

She explained, “I officially christen this ‘Chick Food’ because a) Marlboro Man wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot cattle prod b) There is no meat in it. Anywhere. and c) It’s a great accompaniment for a nice green salad, and makes a great meal. For chicks.”

Drummond added, “Men don’t get the whole salad-as-a-meal thing, at least not the men I see on a daily basis … And on the meat-and-potatoes continuum, they’re waaaaay down at the meat-eatin’ end. But still.”

