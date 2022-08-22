‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Peach Slab Pie Is an Easy Make-Ahead Dessert

Ree Drummond has a delicious peach pie recipe that’s easy to make in advance and is perfect for bringing to a potluck or summer barbecue. The Pioneer Woman star makes a homemade crust with a twist and uses a simple shortcut for her pie recipe.

Ree Drummond starts by making a delicious lemon pie crust

Drummond demonstrated how to make her peach slab pie recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman when she made it to bring to a family gathering.

She started by making an easy homemade pie crust. Drummond mixed salt, flour, and lemon zest in a bowl then added three sticks of cold, cubed butter. The Pioneer Woman star combined the mixture with a pastry cutter for three minutes, then added a beaten egg, cold water, and distilled white vinegar and stirred everything together.

The Food Network host separated the dough into two balls, placed each in a resealable bag and slightly flattened them into a disk, then placed them in the freezer for 20 minutes.

After the dough was chilled, Drummond rolled the disks out into rectangles, with one slightly larger than the other.

Drummond noted how it’s a great dessert because you can serve peach pie at room temperature and make it in advance, plus “it is downright delicious.”

Ree Drummond uses a shortcut ingredient for her peach pie

For the peach filling, Drummond used an easy shortcut — frozen peaches. She allowed the fruit to thaw completely in a colander set over a bowl so the liquid drained out. “I don’t want the pie to give off too much juice while it’s cooking,” she explained.

Drummond put the peaches in a bowl, added sugar, flour, lemon juice, and salt, then stirred everything together. “I like to add flour whenever I make a peach pie or peach cobbler so they’re not too loose and liquidy,” she said.

She rolled the bottom crust around a rolling pin and then unrolled it into a pan lined with parchment paper. “If you don’t have the parchment in there, I wish you luck,” she said with a laugh. “It’s very difficult to get a baked pie out of the pan without it falling apart.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star gives her peach pie a rustic touch

Drummond poured the peach filling into the pan and then placed the remaining crust on top. “The great thing about slab pie is it’s not about being fancy at all,” she said. “You can be as rustic as you want.”

She cut off the excess pie crust, leaving a ½-inch rim around the edge, then rolled up the crust to make a rim around the top. “This is where you can get as fancy or as unfancy as you want,” she noted.

The Food Network host cut slits in the top of the crust, placed the pan on a larger sheet pan, and baked the pie in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for an hour and 10 minutes.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

