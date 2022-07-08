‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Pics of Vacation With Husband Ladd and Fans Are Obsessed

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd escaped for a quick getaway in Mexico and The Pioneer Woman star shared some photos of their vacation highlights. She also shared “breaking news” — Ladd was wearing shorts!

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond shared vacation pics from her trip to Mexico with Ladd

On July 7, Drummond took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her and Ladd enjoying some sun and sand in Mexico.

“Ladd and I took a quick trip to Mexico for our good friends’ wedding,” she explained in the caption. “I don’t want to post pics of the beautiful bride and groom since I want them to share on their own timeline, so here are some pics of Ladd and me, and also of the huevos motuleños I had for breakfast yesterday.”

Drummond added, “My husband looks good in lorts, doesn’t he? (Ladd + Shorts = Lorts.) I bought him some flip flops but he doesn’t like things between his toes. And motuleños, btw?? Heaven. Thank you for listening!”

The couple posed together on the beach in two of the photos and Ladd grinned in one nighttime beach shot, plus Drummond shared a quick video where she announced, “Ladd’s wearing shorts.”

Fans loved Ree and Ladd’s vacation pics

Many fans reacted in the comments section and couldn’t get enough of the couple. “Such cute pictures of you two. It’s hard on cowboys to fit into that attire,” one of her followers wrote.

Others shared comments like, “You look gorgeous and Ladd is looking so youthful!,” “You guys are such a beautiful couple!,” “You both look amazing!,” and “You two are just way too cute!”

One fan raved, “The beach looks good on you two!”

Others weighed in on Ladd’s fashion choices. “So funny to see Ladd without jeans, cowboy boots, and hat,” one person commented. Another person wrote, “Nice photo of you two!… Enjoy your time there. I have to agree with Ladd, I don’t like shoes that go between my toes either.”

One of Drummond’s followers offered up advice for her husband, writing, “Ladd needs some Nike slides — no toe discomfort.”

Fans loved Ree Drummond’s beach wedding dress

Many fans were smitten with Drummond’s dress, with comments like, “The dress! Please share where you found it!,” “You have to tell us about that dress,” “Love the dress! Ladd and you look great!!,” and “Your dress is AMAZING!!”

“Y’all are too cute! That color looks fabulous on you and I like his Lorts,” another Instagram user wrote.

When one person asked, “Beautiful setting! Love your dress( Is it Farm Rio by chance?,” another follower gave all the the details about the garment: “Fresh Forest Scarf V Neck Midi Dress by Farm Rio,” they wrote.

The dress is available on the Farm Rio website.

