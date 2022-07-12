‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Potato Chip Chocolate Chip Cookies Are ‘Mind-Blowing’

Ree Drummond puts a unique spin on classic chocolate chip cookies — by adding potato chips. The Pioneer Woman star calls her creation “a mind-blowing mashup” of flavors.

Ree Drummond puts a new spin on chocolate chip cookies

Drummond made her chocolate chip cookies on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to culinary mashups. She called the addition of potato chips in chocolate chip cookies “a mindblowing mashup.”

“I’m getting ready to have some serious fun with a mashup recipe,” she said. “I’m making a batch of potato chip chocolate chip cookies. It’s just fun saying the recipe title and it’s going to be really fun eating the cookies themselves.”

She started by creaming together unsalted butter, brown sugar, and sugar. Drummond added two eggs, one at a time, while the mixer was running. “This is under the category of seriously fun cookies,” she said. “There’s just something about handing someone a cookie and saying, ‘It’s got potato chips in it.’”

The Food Network host added flour, baking soda, salt, and vanilla and combined the ingredients.

Drummond placed thin potato chips in a ziplock bag and crushed them into small pieces. “There’s something so scrumptious about that salty-sweet combination,” she explained. “My gosh, it’s so good.”

Drummond added half of the potato chips and chocolate chips to the cookie dough. “They’re semi-sweet but you could use bittersweet chocolate chips if you like a darker, chocolatey flavored,” she explained.

Drummond gave her chocolate chip cookies another crunchy layer

After she took a scoop of the cookie dough and formed it into a ball, Drummond rolled it in the crushed potato chips. “It’s a world gone mad, I tell ya,” she joked.

Drummond repeated the process for the remaining cookies then placed them on a parchment-lined sheet pan. She baked the cookies in a 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for 12 minutes. Then she allowed the cookies to cool before eating them.

“I predict this is going to be one marvelous mashup,” she said before taking a bite of the potato chip chocolate chip cookies.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star added potato chips to sugar cookie dough

Drummond added potato chips and more fun ingredients to a sugar cookie dough during an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “One of the ingredients that makes these ‘everything’ sugar cookies are pretzels,” Drummond noted as she crushed the pretzels in a ziplock bag with a rolling pin.

She made the easy cookie dough and added the pretzels, as well as toffee bits and crushed potato chips. “I’m a big fan of everything cookies and basically, everything cookies are regular cookies that you spike with a lot of different things,” she explained. “They’re gonna be sweet and salty and delicious.”

You can find the everything cookie dough recipe on the Food Network website.

