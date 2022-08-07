‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Ranch Pizza Recipe Uses an Easy Store-Bought Shortcut

Ree Drummond makes an easy freezer-friendly pizza recipe she whips up quickly thanks to a store-bought shortcut ingredient. The Pioneer Woman star makes two of her ranch pizza pies — one for dinner and another to put in the freezer for later.

Ree Drummond calls this the ‘easiest freezer-friendly’ pizza recipe

Drummond made her ranch pizza pie recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman, calling it the “easiest freezer-friendly” pizza.

The Food Network host noted, “This is a fantastic savory pie and when I say it’s super simple, I really mean it.”

She continued, “I’m making two ranch pizza pies — these are one of my favorite things on Earth. I’m going to have one for dinner tonight and pop the other one in the freezer.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s ranch pizza pie recipe

Drummond started by caramelizing sliced onions in olive oil in a skillet for 20 minutes then added minced garlic and bell peppers. “Pizza is always a no-brainer of a category in my house,” she said. “It’s a crowd-pleaser and this pizza pie is sort of in slab pie form. It is out-of-this-world good and it freezes so beautifully.”

She seasoned the onion mixture with oregano and got to work cooking pork breakfast sausage in another skillet. “You could use hamburger, you could do Italian sausage if you want,” Drummond said. “You could do a mix of different meats. Anything goes.”

The Food Network host turned off the heat and allowed everything to cool for 20 minutes before assembling the pizza.

“One reason these pies are so easy and so delicious is that they use store-bought puff pastry,” Drummond shared. She thawed four sheets of puff pastry overnight in the refrigerator, then rolled them out slightly.

To build the pizzas, Drummond sprinkled Monterey jack cheese on top, leaving a border around the edge. She added the onions, peppers, and sausage.

“I like recipes like this that just invite creativity,” she said. “You can use any kind of cheese you like, you could do a cheddar Tex Mex pizza pie.”

She placed pepperoni on top, added slices of mozzarella, then brushed the edges of the pastry with egg wash. Drummond placed the second puff pastry sheet over the top, lined up the edges, then pressed to seal the edges and crimped it with a fork to seal it well.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star cooked one pizza and had 1 to freeze for another day

Drummond offered up one suggestion for her easy pizza. “If you’re having a football gathering at your house, just put out a couple of these, slice them up, serve them with marinara sauce,” she said. “You’ll be home free.”

The Food Network host cut three diagonal vents in the center with a knife and then repeated the process with another pizza to freeze later.

She chilled the pizza for 30 minutes, brushed it with egg wash, and baked it in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 minutes.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

