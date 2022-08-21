‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Gives Roasted Cauliflower a Chili Lime Kick

Ree Drummond gives roasted cauliflower an upgrade with delicious chili lime flavor and a delectable smoky mayo sauce. The Pioneer Woman star’s recipe couldn’t be easier to make and is a perfect veggie side dish.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond’s chili lime roasted cauliflower is ‘like candy’ to the Food Network star

Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy chili lime roasted cauliflower recipe during an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “You are going to love this Tex Mex recipe,” she promised.

She broke a head of cauliflower into florets, put them on a sheet pan, drizzled them with olive oil, and sprinkled the florets with salt. “And this is the key,” she said. “Chili lime seasoning, which is delicious. Absolutely the best.” She also added cumin and black pepper before tossing everything together well.

“I love roasted cauliflower. To me, it’s like candy,” the Food Network host said. “It smells a little funky when it’s cooking in the oven. It fills your house with confusion and chaos but it tastes delicious. I could eat this entire pan all by myself.”

She roasted the cauliflower in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 minutes.

Drummond made a simple smoky mayo to top the cauliflower

For the mayo sauce, Drummond combined mayonnaise, honey, minced garlic, adobo sauce from a can of chipotle peppers, minced chipotle pepper, lime juice, green onions, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

“This mayo would be great on a sandwich, a panini…” she said. “This would also be really good on tacos.”

Drummond recommended using a little more lime juice to thin the consistency a bit so the sauce is pourable.

She removed the cauliflower from the oven, placed it on a platter, and drizzled the mayo sauce over the top. “You can serve the smoky mayo on the side but I really like to kind of drizzle it over the roasted cauliflower right when it comes out of the oven,” Drummond said. “Just so it kind of heats up and becomes one.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star shared the versatility of cauliflower

While demonstrating her recipe, Drummond touched on how versatile cauliflower is — and explained how it’s especially delicious to her personally.

“Most people think of cauliflower as a side dish, right? Like a vegetable side dish or a salad ingredient,” she said. “But if I have a platter of roasted cauliflower in front of me, to me it’s like the main dish, side dish, and dessert rolled up into one. It is that good to me.”

Drummond continued, “It’s almost meaty when you roast it, I think … some people cut the cauliflower head into large, huge slices and grill it like a steak. Really, really good.”

She took a bite of her roasted cauliflower and gushed, “I’m speechless … for once. It’ll never happen again. Write this day on your calendar.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Italian Chicken Sheet Pan Supper Is the Easiest Meal to Throw Together