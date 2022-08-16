‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Roasted Cauliflower Salad Recipe Is a Healthy Side Dish

Ree Drummond takes simple roasted cauliflower to a new level by making it into a delicious salad. The Pioneer Woman star tops the whole thing with a two-ingredient dressing. So simple and so healthy!

Ree Drummond calls roasted cauliflower ‘magical’

Drummond made the recipe for her daughter on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “This has Paige’s name written all over it,” she said. “Paige is a big fan of beautiful, crisp crunchy salads and she is going to love this one.”

She started by cutting cauliflower into florets, putting them on two sheet pans to avoid overcrowding while roasting, then drizzled them with olive oil. “I think roasted cauliflower is so delicious,” Drummond said. “It might as well be candy when it comes out of the oven. I can hardly control myself.”

The Food Network host added, “Something just magical happens to cauliflower when it’s in the oven. I don’t know what it is. It’s one of those mysteries of nature.”

She sprinkled salt and pepper over the cauliflower and tossed everything together. “This is going to be a delicious salad,” Drummond said. “The dressing is delicious. It’s got a lot going on. I’m going to have to fight Paige for this.”

The Pioneer Woman star roasted the vegetables in a 450 degree Fahrenheit oven for 18 to 20 minutes.

Drummond assembled the cauliflower salad

The Food Network host toasted pine nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan until the nuts were golden brown.

She made an easy dressing by using store-bought pesto, pointing out, “all the good stuff is in the pesto, including olive oil.” Drummond shook up champagne vinegar and pesto together in a jar.

Then she placed arugula, spinach, and baby kale on a platter and topped it with the cauliflower. “I want this salad to be all about the roasted cauliflower,” Drummond pointed out.

She sprinkled olives over the top, added the pine nuts for crunch, and drizzled on the dressing. “This is one doggone gorgeous salad,” she said.

Drummond’s roasted cauliflower earns rave reviews

Based on the reviews on the Food Network site, Drummond’s cauliflower salad recipe is a hit.

“Delicious,” one person wrote. “I only had romaine and purple cabbage on hand so I used those. I thinned the dressing out by adding more vinegar and added a touch of sugar.”

Another reviewer shared, “Made this tonight for dinner … pretty darn good! I substituted chopped, salted almonds for the pine nuts, but followed the recipe otherwise. Super fast recipe, especially if you put the cooked cauliflower in the freezer to cool quickly.”

One person shared how “delicious” the salad was with the addition of chicken.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star makes a chili lime roasted cauliflower recipe

Drummond makes a chili lime version of roasted cauliflower as well. After cutting cauliflower into florets and placing them on a sheet pan, she drizzles the veggies with olive oil and sprinkles on chile-lime seasoning, cumin, salt, and pepper. She cooks the cauliflower in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 minutes.

The Food Network host serves the cauliflower with a smokey mayo sauce. She whisks together mayonnaise, honey, smoked paprika, salt, garlic, lime juice, chipotle pepper, and adobo sauce in a bowl.

