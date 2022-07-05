‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Seafood Pasta Recipe Is Ready in Minutes

Ree Drummond makes a quick seafood pasta recipe that takes about 10 minutes to pull together. She uses shrimp, calamari, and lobster and makes a creamy flavorful sauce that she tosses with the seafood and pasta.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond said her seafood pasta recipe takes 10 minutes

Drummond demonstrated how to make her mixed seafood pasta recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “I am hopelessly devoted to pasta and I’m also a big fan of seafood,” she said. “So it won’t surprise you that I’m getting ready to combine the two in a real favorite of mine. The best thing is, in about 10 minutes the whole thing will be ready.”

She added, “I’m making mixed seafood pasta and words cannot describe how beautiful a dish this is. I’m not going to need words because you’re going to see it in no time.”

How to make ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s seafood pasta

Drummond cooked peeled shrimp, sliced calamari, and lobster pieces in a hot skillet with butter, oil, salt, and pepper. “The butter was almost starting to turn a little brown so that’s going to help the fish get some great color in a really short amount of time,” she noted.

Drummond cooked the seafood halfway and removed it from the skillet since it will cook fully in the sauce. For the sauce, she added diced red onion, minced garlic, capers, sun-dried tomatoes, thyme, and rosemary to the pan and stirred to combine.

She deglazed the pan with white wine and allowed it to reduce, then added heavy cream, salt, and pepper and let it cook for 4 minutes until the sauce thickened.

The Food Network host added the seafood, spinach, and cooked pasta to the sauce then turned off the heat and added lemon zest. “The flavor is just everywhere you turn in this dish,” she said. “Lemon always brightens up a seafood dish. It’s always a good idea.”

Drummond added parsley and parmesan over the top and tossed everything together. “This is definitely one of those dishes you can serve right out of the skillet,” she said. She added additional parsley, parmesan, and lemon zest to the top of the dish.

You can find the recipe on the Food Network website.

Drummond makes an easy shrimp pasta recipe

Drummond also has an easy shrimp pasta dinner that she made in a video for the Food Network. She cooked shrimp in a skillet with heated olive oil and butter for 2 minutes, turning once.

“These shrimp are going to go in the oven so I don’t even need to cook them all the way,” the Food Network host explained. “I’m just getting a little bit of color on the outside.”

The Pioneer Woman star added more oil and butter to the pan and cooked minced garlic, then added white wine, diced tomatoes, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. She simmered the mixture for 7 minutes.

Drummond overlapped two pieces of aluminum foil on a sheet pan, added cooked linguine, and spread the sauce over the top. Then she put the shrimp on the pasta, folded the foil to make a packet, and cooked it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes.

“It’s so, so simple — but there’s something special about it,” Drummond said. She opened the packet, poured warm heavy cream over it, and sprinkled basil and parmesan cheese on top.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

