‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares Her Extensive Pantry Overhaul and Fans Are Obsessed

Ree Drummond did an extensive pantry overhaul and took fans along for the ride in two Instagram videos. Her followers loved seeing the process and the organized end result plus The Pioneer Woman star was more than happy to answer some questions.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond organizes her pantry, part 1

On Aug. 28, Drummond took to Instagram to share her pantry organization project. “Pantry organization/restock Part 1! I pulled every single thing out, immediately regretted it, then cleaned the pantry and put it all back, much neater this time around!” she wrote in the caption.

“This is mostly the baking/miscellaneous side. Will post Part 2 (the food side!) next. Tagged many things in this video, from my bracelet/ring to the ceramics to the cookbooks. The mugs were my mother-in-law’s and they make me think of her every day,” the Food Network host added.

Drummond showed the bare shelves of the pantry, then got to work filling big jars with flour and sugar and smaller jars with confectioners sugar, chocolate chips, brown sugar, and pecans.

She placed the jars on the pantry shelves and loaded up tiered lazy susans with measuring cups, baking soda, cornstarch, baking powder, vanilla and other flavored extracts, chocolate bars, and shortening sticks.

Drummond placed the baking goods on shelves and added stacks of plates and bowls, set mugs on another shelf, and included bags of coffee and cookbooks. She placed mixing bowls and pitchers, mason jars, and a dutch oven in the pantry as well as other baking items like oatmeal, pancake mix, syrup, cocoa powder, and yeast.

The Pioneer Woman star set more pots and dishes on the shelves, as well as wine glasses, bottles of Topo Chico, baking dishes, and chocolate-coated candies. She also filled drawers with loaf pans, cake pans, pie tins, containers, wine, and cocktail ingredients. Drummond placed napkins, napkin rings, and silverware in another drawer, and a variety of whisks, a hand mixer, an immersion blender, containers, and lids in another area.

Drummond answers fan questions

Drummond’s fans loved the finished results for her part one video, based on the comments. Her followers also asked questions, which she seemed more than happy to answer.

“I see you have your pecans in the pantry — do you keep other nuts in the fridge/freezer?” one fan asked. She answered, “I have a big bag of pecans in my freezer and I fill the jar as needed from that!”

When a fan asked, “I love those glass jars, where did you get them?,” Drummond answered, “They’re Anchor Hocking and I got the huge ones at Container Store!”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star organizes her pantry, part 2

Drumond shared the second part of her big project on Aug. 30 on Instagram. “Pantry organization/restock, Part 2. Remind me never to do this again!!! (But can you see what I walk off with at the end? Worth it!) Also, catch my fraction of a sneeze during the soup cans, har har. Okay bye,” she wrote in the caption.

Drummond poured a variety of dried pasta into jars and added other ingredients to mason jars. She placed packages of pasta in one basket and put canned items in other baskets. She grouped together bottles of condiments and sauce and filled another basket with bread and tortillas.

The Food Network host placed the dried and canned goods on shelves as well as containers of broth, jarred pesto and pasta sauce, peanut butter, honey, and jelly on other shelves. She organized boxes of cereal and snack foods, as well as olive oils and vinegar, and a big jar of chocolate kisses.

She ended by panning the camera around the whole pantry to show off her hard work and walked off with a sweet treat — a jar of Nutella!

Drummond answers more questions

Her fans were obsessed with Drummond’s newly organized pantry and had some questions. When one follower asked about the white baskets, the Food Network host said she got them at the Container Store. “They’re good for ‘themes’: canned beans in one, canned tomato products in another, queso stuff, etc!” she explained.

When one fan asked what she does with “weird leftovers” of beans and pasta, Drummond had the perfect solution. “Weird leftovers can be a soup!” she noted.

One follower wondered, “How long does this stock your pantry?” Drummond admitted, “Quite a while now that it’s just Ladd, Todd, and me (most of the time, anyway!)”

Another fan was impressed that Drummond didn’t drop any curse words in the process. “You use a lot less swear words when you spill things compared to me,” they wrote.

Drummond joked, “Not necessarily…”

RELATED: Ree Drummond Raids Her Pantry and Fridge to Make a Unique ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Dessert