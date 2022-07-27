‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Skillet Apple Crisp Is an Easy ‘Pure Comfort Food’ Dessert

Ree Drummond has a perfect skillet apple crisp recipe that she calls “pure comfort food.” The Pioneer Woman star’s recipe earns 5-star reviews for its simplicity and delicious flavor.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond calls her apple crisp recipe ‘pure comfort food’

Drummond demonstrated how to make her delicious skillet apple crisp recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman, calling it “pure comfort food.”

She sliced Granny Smith apples and cooked them in a skillet with butter. “I’m going to stuff the skillet pretty full,” Drummond explained. “The apples are going to cook down eventually so I want to start with a really good amount.”

The Food Network host sprinkled salt over the apples, stirred them, and cooked the fruit for 3 minutes. Then she added brown sugar, vanilla, and a lemon juice and cornstarch slurry. “For the crisp, I want the apples to have a little bit of thickness,” she explained.

Drummond makes the same apple crisp topping her mom made

Drummond made a simple crisp topping that’s tried and true. “My mom was always a big fruit crisp maker,” Drummond noted. “That was one of her specialties. I grew up eating apple crisp and peach crisp and I still use the same topping my mom made.”

Drummond mixed together flour, brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl. Then she added cold pieces of butter and used a pastry cutter to combine the ingredients.

She sprinkled the crumb topping over the apples. “If I had a fork, I would eat these apples right out the skillet,” Drummond said. “They smell so good.”

The Pioneer Woman star covered the skillet with foil and baked the dessert in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes, then removed the cover and baked it for 20 to 30 minutes. She served the crisp with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s apple crisp earns rave reviews

Based on the reviews on the Food Network recipe, Drummond’s apple dessert is a total hit.

“This is a great apple crisp!! I love using a cast iron skillet so the apples cook evenly!! Highly recommend this recipe!! Don’t forget the vanilla ice cream!!” one happy reviewer wrote.

Another person shared, “Wonderful!!!! Easy to make and absolutely delicious. Served with a caramel sauce … delicious!”

“This was an extremely easy recipe to prepare, not to mention, the best apple crisp I have eaten. A new family favorite!” another reviewer commented.

Other people raved, “I’ve made this multiple times and it never fails to delight and impress — thanks Ree!” and “Made this today for a potluck and everyone loved it!”

Some reviewers shared this is the best apple crisp recipe around. “I have been looking for an easy, yet delectable go-to apple crisp recipe and I don’t need to look any further!” one person commented.

Another person shared, “This is by far the best apple crisp I’ve ever made! The Pioneer Woman never disappoints!”

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Fruit Crisp Recipe Goes Heavy on the Crisp