‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond’s Summer Clothing Line Receives Harsh Criticism from Fans

Ree Drummond, the star of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, has taken on a number of projects since her food blog turned into a hit cooking show. While she is primarily known for her hearty recipes made on her Oklahoma ranch, she has also developed her business to extend into food and hospitality (with a restaurant and hotel), plus a magazine, cookware line, and clothing line.

Each season, Drummond debuts her newest products for her clothing line, which are often met with praise. However, after announcing her summer sleepwear line in late April, fans had some harsh criticism for the long-adored celebrity chef.

Ree Drummond’s new summer sleepwear didn’t bode well with all fans

Drummond first announced her Pioneer Woman clothing line with Walmart back in 2020, and since then, she’s developed new looks for each season, complete with cowboy boots, cute handbags, and plenty of dresses and sweaters. Drummond recently expanded into sleepwear, and on April 27, she shared photos of her and her older daughter, Alex, modeling her new summer pajamas and robes on Instagram.

“It’s bright, colorful, gorgeous, and so comfy,” Drummond described the line. However, not all fans shared in the admiration for the clothes that Drummond had. Rather, it received some harsh criticism in the comments.

“It reminds me of old ladies clothes,” one user commented. “I’m trying to like them … she should not have her young daughters model.”

“This stuff is too busy,” another person wrote of the patterns Drummond chose.

“Who ever is designing your clothing line needs to go back to the drawing board,” someone else added. “Not a flattering look.”

Drummond’s clothing line is known for being full of bright colors and floral patterns. It’s based on her own looks, and anyone who watches her show knows she typically wears flowy, brightly-colored tops and plenty of flowers.

Some of Ree Drummond’s fans praised her new clothing line

While there are plenty of internet trolls who will stop at nothing to pass an insult, a number of Drummond’s fans had good things to say about the line — and if you ask us, the sleepwear collection certainly is a reflection of Drummond’s own style.

“I’ve got a hot date with these jammies,” one person commented on Drummond’s photos, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Bought the yellow set … It is super soft & comfy!!!” someone added.

“If you don’t like it, don’t buy it! But the ugly comments are just gross,” another user wrote, coming to Drummond’s defense.

Drummond has always used her clothing line to express her own sense of style, and it receives plenty of praise despite some users giving backlash. The clothes are available at Walmart and sell at extremely reasonable price points. Drummond’s bathrobes and pajama sets cost just $20 each. Her handbags are all in the $18-$32 range, while her sneakers are $34 and the cowboy boots are $40.

Drummond didn’t respond to any of the criticism, and it’s unclear whether her fall clothing line — the next in her launch — will reflect any changes as a result of the negative comments.