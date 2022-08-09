‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Recipe Uses an Easy Cooking Hack

Ree Drummond makes an easy teriyaki shrimp and pineapple dish she cooks in foil “parcels.” The Pioneer Woman star’s easy cooking hack allows the ingredients to steam perfectly in this delicious spin on traditional stir fry.

Ree Drummond makes teriyaki shrimp and pineapple parcels

Drummond offered up her easy dish to a fan asking for a seafood recipe during an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “I have just the thing,” she said. “Teriyaki shrimp and pineapple parcels. It’s basically a really delicious stir fry in individual foil packs.”

Drummond started by cooking quick cook rice, allowed it to cool, then added it to a bowl. She added red bell pepper slices, canned pineapple wedges, grated ginger, grated garlic, frozen peas, teriyaki sauce, salt, and pepper and mixed everything together.

“These parcels are really handy because you can actually assemble them earlier in the day and put them in the fridge,” Drummond explained. “And then, when everybody’s ready for dinner, just pop them in the oven and before you know it, you’ve got parcels ready to go.”

The Food Network host divided the mixture among six pieces of foil and topped it with peeled, deveined shrimp. “Shrimp is great for quick dinners because it doesn’t take any time at all to cook all the way through,” she explained.

Drummond sprinkled toasted sesame oil on top and gathered up the foil to form a packet, leaving some space inside “so it’s like a little tent.” She put the parcels on a sheet pan and cooked them in a 450 degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes.

She removed the parcels from the oven, opened them, and sprinkled each with cilantro, green onions, and a squeeze of lime juice. “I love how everybody gets dinner but there’s not a lot of cleanup,” she said.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s recipe earns glowing reviews

Based on the reviews, Drummond’s shrimp parcels are a hit. “All I can say is Yummmm,” one satisfied reviewer shared. “This was a delicious meal, simple to prepare. The family loved it. We’ll be adding this to our favorite meal list.”

Another reviewer raved, “Definitely one of my family’s favorites — healthy and delicious!”

“This was fabulous! Great, healthy dinner!” another person wrote.

Drummond makes a shrimp pasta packet recipe

The Food Network star uses the foil packet technique for a shrimp pasta dish as well.

“Now, this is a fun meal to cook. Yummy, delicious, scrumptious … and fun, fun, fun for a big group,” Drummond wrote in a 2009 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. “The point here is, you just throw a bunch of sauce ingredients into a skillet, cook it up for a few minutes, then throw raw shrimp and (partially cooked) pasta on top.”

The Food Network host continued, “Then you wrap up all the deliciousness in a big foil parcel and finish off the cooking in the oven. It turns into a big, beautiful package of yum. The seafood cooks in the foil, which means all the juices and aroma stay in there … it’s so utterly delightful.”

