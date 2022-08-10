‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Breakfast Tostada Recipe Is Ready in 16 Minutes

Ree Drummond makes a breakfast recipe with big Tex Mex flavors that’s ready in 16 minutes. The Pioneer Woman star’s hearty tostada features delicious layers of beans and cheese and is topped with an egg.

Ree Drummond’s breakfast recipe is ready in 16 minutes

Drummond demonstrated how to make the breakfast tostada recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to 16-minute Tex Mex dishes. “This has all the things I love to have for breakfast,” Drummond said. “Cheese, eggs, the works.”

She fried bacon in one skillet and added oil and canned drained black beans, salt, pepper, and hot sauce to another skillet.

“There is something about Tex Mex flavors and that nice spice that is so good at breakfast time,” the Food Network host said. “It kind of wakes me up and gives me something to live for that day.”

She mashed the beans slightly so there were still whole beans in the pan. “I kind of want it to be a mixture of refried beans and whole beans,” Drummond said. She turned off the heat and prepped the cheese.

Drummond grated cheddar cheese, pointing out that “pepper jack would be delicious, regular Monterey jack would be good, pretty much any cheese works.” She admitted, “And there is a lot of cheese in my Tex Mex cooking, anyway.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star assembled the tostadas

To assemble the tostadas, Drummond used store-bought tostada shells to make the process “super easy.”

The Food Network host added beans on a tostada, topped it with cheese, placed another tostada on top, and added another layer of beans and cheese. “You can have so much fun with layered tostadas like this,” Drummond explained. “Different beans, different cheese, you can add some pico de gallo in the layers, salsa — anything goes.”

She repeated the layers of tostada, beans, and cheese and baked it in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven until the cheese melted.

Drummond made an egg and added delicious fixings to her breakfast dish

Drummond removed the bacon from the skillet and used the same pan to cook the egg, which she sprinkled with salt and pepper. “I like my eggs sunny side up so I’m just going to let it fry slowly in the skillet,” she explained.

The Pioneer Woman star chopped an avocado into chunks. “My love affair with avocados has gone on since college,” she explained. “I went to college in California so there were basically avocados everywhere. And I still love them every bit as much.”

After removing the tostada from the oven, Drummond said, “Honestly, if I didn’t have anything else to put on it, I would be a happy girl.”

She placed it on a plate, topped the layered breakfast dish with the egg, and added bacon on the side. Drummond added salsa, sour cream, avocado, hot sauce, and cilantro leaves. “So fresh, so beautiful,” she said. “I am a happy girl.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

