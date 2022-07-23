‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken Fajita Salad Is a Great Addition to Any Summer Barbecue

Ree Drummond makes an easy salad recipe inspired by chicken fajitas. The Pioneer Woman star also has a beautiful way of presenting the salad which is sure to impress everyone.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond provides a healthy cookout option with her chicken fajita salad

Drummond made her hearty and beautiful chicken fajita salad on an episode of The Pioneer Woman when she answered questions about cookout topics.

The Food Network host’s salad was the perfect recipe for someone looking for healthy options for a cookout. “Chicken fajita salad — it has a nice, healthy spin and it happens to be stunningly beautiful,” she said. “There are a few steps to making it and the first is to make a fajita seasoning mix.”

Drummond combined chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper flakes, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

“All of these ingredients are give and take,” she explained. “You can kind of up the things you like and lower the quantities of things you’re not crazy about.”

Drummond grilled chicken and vegetables

Drummond sprinkled the seasoning over chicken breasts. “I think when it comes to grilling, grilled chicken is probably the thing I make the most,” she noted. “It is so versatile. You can just eat the chicken on its own, you can slice it up and add it to salads, you can dice it up and add it to tacos and quesadillas.”

Drummond added, “There’s pretty much no limit to what you can make with grilled chicken.”

She placed the chicken, seasoning side down, on a grill pan and sprinkled more of the seasoning on top. Drummond cooked the chicken for 5 minutes, flipped it, and cooked it another 5 minutes, then removed it and let it rest.

The Food Network host stirred together oil and fajita seasoning mix in a bowl and tossed it with cut bell peppers. Then she placed the peppers on a grill pan, let them cook for 3 minutes, flipped and cooked them another 3 minutes.

Drummond also grilled corn cobs brushed with oil for 10 minutes, turning several times in the process.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star made an easy dressing and assembled the salad on a board

After everything was grilled, Drummond made a dressing by combining oil, lime juice, lime zest, chopped cilantro, crushed red pepper flakes, and salt in a mason jar.

“I really like Tex-Mex salad dressings that have a lot of lime,” Drummond explained.

The Pioneer Woman star created a salad board by placing leaves of romaine and butter lettuce on a big board first. “I’m building the salad on a board, which is kind of a new thing and it’s a little bit unusual,” she explained. “But if you’re having guests over and you’re having a big party, it’s a really fun way to present a salad.”

Drummond placed sliced chicken on some of the lettuce leaves, then added the peppers, corn cobs, avocado slices, cilantro, tomatoes, limes, and cotija cheese around the board.

She drizzled dressing over the top before serving.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Charcuterie Cheese Board Has No Rules: ‘Anything Goes’