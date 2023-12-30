Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond enjoy quiet nights at home now that they have an empty nest. They spend some of them naked in their hot tub.

If you have ever sat down and watched The Pioneer Woman on the Food Network, you know Ree Drummond. Drummond, after all, is the pioneer woman, and she seems as wholesome as they come. Recently, Drummond revealed that not everything in her house is rated PG. The TV personality told her readers that she and her husband, Ladd Drummond, keep their marriage a bit spicy with a weekly skinny dipping date now that the kids are out of the house.

Ree Drummond has been married for decades

Ree and Ladd Drummond began their marriage in 1996 after a serendipitous meeting. She moved to rural Oklahoma to be with Ladd following their wedding, and they welcomed their first child, Alex, a year later. The Drummond family expanded again in 1999, 2002, and 2004 with the births of Paige, Bryce, and Todd Drummond. In 2018, the Drummonds welcomed their foster son, Jamar, into the family. Drummond has documented it all on her blog and, later, her TV show.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While Ree is happy to have her kids around when they are home, the family farmhouse is much quieter these days. Ree Drummond documented dropping her youngest son, Todd, off at college last year. He is attending The University of South Dakota, where he is playing football. Bryce and Jamar are both in college as well. Bryce is currently at the University of Oklahoma, while Jamar is enrolled at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Ree and Ladd Drummond still keep the magic alive

The Drummonds have been married for decades, but that doesn’t mean they’ve let the spark go out of their relationship. In fact, sending their last child off to college has helped them reignite things. With the kids out of the house, Ree and the man she long referred to as “The Marlboro Man” partake in a bit of skinny dipping weekly.

Ree Drummond and Ladd Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

On her blog, Drummond revealed that she and her husband had planned a pool for their new backyard. They backed out when they both realized they weren’t “pool people.” Instead, they installed a hot tub. Once it was installed, they realized that because they were not “pool people” and lived in a landlocked state, neither owned a bathing suit. They weren’t about to let the hot tub sit idly for another day, so they opted to go skinny dipping.

Based on Drummond’s blog post, they never did get around to buying bathing suits and instead opted to enjoy their hot tub in the nude. The 54-year-old TV personality insists that aside from the nakedness, things in the hot tub don’t get extra steamy. She insists it’s far too warm for that.