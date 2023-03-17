‘The Price of Confession’: Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee Fuel K-Drama Reports on Instagram

K-drama fans always have their dream pairings when it comes to on-screen work. Song Hye-kyo has dominated the small-screen for years and became a global sensation starring in Netflix’s The Glory. Meanwhile, Han So-hee has become an A-list actor showcasing her impressive range in My Name. Song and Han were reported to star in The Price of Confession and can’t stop teasing fans on Instagram.

Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee reported to star in ‘The Price of Confession’ | via Netflix

‘The Price of Confession’ focuses on two female leads and a murder case

Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo were reportedly in talks to star in The Price of Confession in 2022. According to Soompi, the K-drama is a new work by director Lee Eung-bok’s and will be a mystery thriller. Director Lee is well-regarded among K-drama fans for Mr. Sunshine, Song Kang’s Sweet Home, and Jirisan. Romance takes a back seat, with Song and Han starring as the leads.

Song and Lee have a history as they worked together in one of the actor’s most acclaimed works, Descendants of the Sun. For The Price of Confession, Song plays the role of Ahn Yoon-soo, an art teacher. Yoon-soo dreams of an ordinary and mundane life, but it all changes when she is caught up in a murder case.

Alongside Song, Han will play the part of the mysterious Mo-eun. Her backstory is unknown, but her antisocial tendencies have everyone fear her. But she reaches out to help Yoon-soo and opens up to her. Both actors have not officially confirmed their leading roles, but their interactions on Instagram say something different.

Han So-hee staked her claim on her K-drama co-star

Many South Korean actors are friends in real life and have no issue teasing each other on social media. But when the news broke that Han and Song were reported to lead The Price of Confessions, fans kept their eyes peeled for any updates. They got their wish as the two actors made cute comments toward each other on Instagram.

On Song’s Instagram, @kyo1122, she posted a photo of her as her The Glory character Dong-eun. The K-drama recently released its second half and has taken over Netflix’s Top 10. But fans were more interested in the comments. Han out her territorial mark on the actor and commented, “Mine now….”

The cute interactions between the rumored co-stars continued when Han posted on her Instagram, @xeesoxee, stories. She posted a poster from the K-drama of the two actors in a mirrored image. Han tagged Song, who in return reposted it with a drawn heart. With Han and Song already teasing fans about their dynamic relationship, The Price of Confession has become even more anticipated than ever before.

‘The Price of Confession’ will be Han So-hee and Song Hye-kyo’s first K-drama together

Song and Han’s social media interactions have fans convinced they will star in The Price of Confession. But there is no speculated filming schedule or premiere date yet. Fans can only keep their eyes peeled for an official teaser or poster.

The mystery thriller will be the first K-drama in which the two actors will star together. Song is a veteran actor who recently led Netflix’s The Glory. She astounded fans with her emotional yet steadfast portrayal of bullying victim Dong-eun. The K-drama centered on Dong-eun’s quest for revenge against her high school bullies. Han gained fame for her roles in The World of the Married and the mature romance Nevertheless.

When it comes to more thrilling and dark storylines, Han became a global sensation as Ji-woo in Netflix’s My Name. Also a revenge K-drama, My Name has Ji-woo become a member of a criminal organization to infiltrate the police force to find her father’s killer.