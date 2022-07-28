‘The Princess’ Trailer Debut: What to Expect in HBO’s Princess Diana Documentary

TL; DR:

The trailer for The Princess, a Princess Diana documentary, debuted on July 27, 2022.

ABOUT from director

The Princess premieres on Aug. 13, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

A look at HBO’s Princess Diana documentary, The Princess, is finally here. The trailer for the latest British royal family documentary dropped ahead of its August 2022 release. Ahead, get details on The Princess trailer, why, according to the director, it’s unlike other Diana documentaries, plus where to watch it.

‘The Princess’ trailer debuted on July 27

The trailer for The Princess begins with footage probably all too familiar to royal watchers. A young Prince Charles and an even younger Diana are being interviewed following their engagement announcement.

It’s the same interview when Charles replied, “whatever ‘in love’ means,” when asked if they were in love. However, The Princess shows the pair talking about their first impressions of each other.

From there, The Princess trailer cuts to footage of Diana through the years. She’s seen running from the paparazzi, marrying — and later divorcing — Charles, and becoming a mother. People are seen in tears as they mourn her death in 1997.

Unlike other documentaries, The Princess doesn’t reflect on Diana’s life via talking head interviews. Rather the documentary tells the story using media footage of the late royal. Additionally, it’s told as if the events of Diana’s life were happening in the present.

‘The Princess’ turns the story on the viewer

Diana’s at the center of The Princess. Although, according to director Ed Perkins, it explores uncharted territory as far as Diana documentaries are concerned.

“I felt very strongly that the perspective that hadn’t really been explored before wasn’t necessarily trying to get inside Diana’s head,” he told Indie Wire at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. “I wanted to try to do something different.”

The Academy Award-nominated director continued. “The question that really interested me was, what does this story tell us about ourselves? What is our relationship to not just monarch but celebrity? What was our role and perhaps our complicity in this tragic tale?” Perkins said.

Then there’s the legacy of Diana and the continued fascination surrounding her and her life.

“Why are people around the world still absorbed by this story?” Perkins asked. “Part of me wondered whether there was something kind of unresolved, that we haven’t processed our role in what happened.”

The director added there are “echoes” between Diana’s story and that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

‘The Princess’ premieres on August 13

‘The Princess’ poster | HBO

As noted at the end of The Princess trailer, it won’t be long before the Diana documentary’s debut. It’s set to premiere on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 13, 2022. The Princess will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Until then, there are documentaries on Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, and other British royals. And, of course, The Crown, Netflix’s dramatized series on the royal family.

