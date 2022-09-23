The Pussycat Dolls Alum Starring in ‘The Bodyguard’ Musical

The Bodyguard further solidified Whitney Houston’s already mega-successful career. The singer starred as Rachel Marron – an international superstar with a crazed stalker sending disturbing threats. Her character falls in love with her bodyguard, Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner), by the film’s end. The movie broke box office records and eventually turned into a Broadway musical. A former Pussycat Dolls member will take the stage in Houston’s role.

Whitney Houston performs in ‘The Bodyguard’ | Fotos International/Getty Images

Melody Thornton playing lead in UK tour of ‘The Bodyguard’ musical

Thornton will star as Rachel Marron in the upcoming U.K. and Ireland tour of the musical adaptation of the film. The first show will launch at Glasgow King’s Theatre on Jan. 28, 2023. Playbill reports that it’s not Thornton’s first time in the role, having previously starred as Houston’s character during the musical’s six-month tour of China. Thornton was in the chart-topping pop and dance group from 2003-2009 as the second lead singer.

Source: YouTube

The tour will run in several major theaters in the region. Fans can flock to Sunderland Empire, Edinburgh Playhouse, Stoke Regent Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Liverpool Empire, Dartford Orchard Theatre, Manchester Palace Theatre, Leicester Curve Theatre, Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre, Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Bromley Churchill Theatre, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Milton Keynes Theatre, Leeds Grand Theatre, Llandudno Venue Cymru, Plymouth Theatre Royal, and Bristol Hippodrome. Other stops will be announced in the near future.

The musical merges music Houston performed in the original film and some of the biggest hits of her career. Fans will be treated to the soundtrack hits, including “I Have Nothing” and “I Will Always Love You,” as well as Houston’s big hits such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “One Moment In Time.”

Deborah Cox previously starred as the lead in the UK and US tour

Before Thornton, Cox was the first major star to take on the lead role in the musical. She did both the UK tour and the US tour.

Source: YouTube

Cox is a longtime fan of Houston’s, specifically the soundtrack for the film. “I remember playing it over and over again,” Cox said in 2018 in an interview with the Detroit Free Press while promoting the US tour. “This was around the time when I was seeking my own feel as a performer and as an artist, so all of these songs like ‘I Have Nothing,’ ‘I’m Every Woman’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’ are ingrained in my brain.”

Cox and Houston also had a friendship. The two collaborated on a ballad, “Same Script, Different Cast,” a song about two women in love with the same man. The Canadian-born singer then provided the vocals for Lifetime’s 2015 biopic, Whitney.

The film is coming up on its 30th anniversary

Released in 1992, the movie celebrates its 30th anniversary this November. In honor of the anniversary, fans can re-watch the film in select theaters. Deadline reports there will be a special showing on Sunday, Nov. 6, and Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said in a statement about the showings. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”

Fans can purchase tickets when they go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10:00 a.m. ET at TheBodyguard30.com.

RELATED: Why Whitney Houston Was ‘Intrigued’ by ‘The Bodyguard’