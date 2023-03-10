The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Moment Andy Cohen Calls ‘Iconic’

A lot has happened in the Real Housewives universe since Orange County first premiered in 2008. The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in 2009, and in total there have been 11 different franchises in the United States, plus 21 international adaptations. Andy Cohen has had a front-row seat for every single one.

There have been some crazy moments through the years. For instance, Jen Shah running out of the sprinter van and subsequent arrest on RHOSLC comes to mind. On the same franchise, Lisa Barlow’s hot mic moment was heard around the world.

Then there was “puppy-gate” on RHOBH, which led OG Lisa Vanderpump to leave the show.

Some of the most absurd fights happened on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Producer and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen recently called a particular moment in Jersey “iconic.”

Andy Cohen said Teresa Giudice’s table flip on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ was ‘iconic’

There aren’t many Housewives fans who don’t immediately think of RHONJ Teresa Giudice when they hear the words “table flip.”

It was all the way back to season one in 2009 that a fully loaded table in the middle of a restaurant went flying.

During an interview with ELLE, Cohen reveals that he is not a fan of all the broken glass on Real Housewives. “When a glass gets broken. I am not really into it. I don’t like a glass broken,” he said.

But he does feel differently about a table flip, specifically the one by Giudice. “I mean, the table flip was iconic, but a glass broken. It’s just not interesting.”

What caused the iconic RHONJ table flip?

It all happened during the season one finale when the cast was at dinner in a local restaurant.

Danielle Staub, the season’s villain, decided to confront the other women for gossiping about her past. She placed a copy of a book about her ex-husband, Cop Without a Badge, on the table.

This began a heated argument between all the women, but Giudice lost her temper when Staub told her to “pay attention.”

Danielle Staub, Andy Cohen, Teresa Giudice during a ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ reunion special | Bravo / Contributor

The OG Jersey housewife screamed, “Prostitution w****, you were f****** engaged 19 times?! You f****** stupid b****!” At the same time, her hands went under the table, and she slammed it until it flipped. Plates, silverware, glasses, and food went flying. “Iconic” is a good word for the scene.

Carlos King, who was a producer of the show and at the scene, told Time, “I knew that it was going to be cemented in our pop-culture history. Think about it: 13 years later, it’s still something we’re talking about.”

“Teresa called me en route to her house and asked, ‘What did you think?'” King recalls. “I said, ‘Oh, honey, mark my words: you’re going to be an icon.'”

What is going on in the current season of ‘RHONJ’?

Things in the Garden State have changed a lot in 13 years.

Giudice is the only cast member remaining from that first season. Housewives have come and gone since the table flip episode, but Giudice is still serving up plenty of drama.

Her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga joined the cast in 2011. We have seen ups and downs in the family dynamic between the two women. Unfortunately, they are in a down phase at the moment.

Gorga and her husband Joe, Giudice’s brother, famously did not attend his sister’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022. The family still has not reconciled.

Season 13 began with animosity between a lot of the women. New faces were brought onto the show, but so far, it looks like this will only add to the high tension on the Bravo series.