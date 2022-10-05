‘The Real Love Boat’: Co-Hosts Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s Combined Net Worth

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn started their romance more than 10 years ago. Now, the spouses are helping others find love aboard a cruise ship on The Real Love Boat, the newest reality show on CBS. Here’s a closer look at the couple and their new co-hosting gig. Plus, learn more about their individual careers and see how Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn stack up in terms of net worth.

‘The Real Love Boat’ hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

How Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn met

O’Connell and Romijn’s love story began not on a cruise ship, but at a party — a Maxim Hot 100 pool party in Las Vegas, to be exact. The couple shared the story of their first meeting on The Wendy Williams Show in 2019, per People.

“Rebecca was in the VIP section of the party and I was not,” O’Connell said. “I saw you in the VIP section. And you were newly single, and I was like, ‘I got to get some of that, right there.’ It was a pool party, so I took my shirt off. I did some pushups right there and got some oil, I was super flexing. I had met my wife once before that at the time. But through the rope, I was like, ‘Hey, Rebecca!'”

Romijn liked what she saw. They got each other’s numbers and went on a few dates in Las Vegas before Romijn headed home.

“I flew home and I needed a ride home from the airport and I called Jerry and he drove me home and basically never left,” she said.

Romijn, who was previously married to John Stamos, tied the knot with O’Connell in 2007 after a year of dating and a year of engagement. In 2008, the TV stars welcomed their twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell’s combined net worth

Both Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have built successful acting careers, so they have a hefty combined net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple’s net worth is $20 million.

At the time of this writing, there isn’t much information about how much money the actors have made individually. However, their credits include some big projects. Romijn started out as a model, appearing on the covers of magazines like Sports Illustrated, Esquire, and Cosmopolitan. According to CNW, Maxim called Romijn “one of the most beautiful women on earth.” She then started acting, most known for roles in X-Men, Star Trek: Discovery, and Ugly Betty. She also hosted Skin Wars and started her own jewelry line.

Meanwhile, O’Connell has become a big name in film and television. He’s most known for starring in Stand By Me, Kangaroo Jack, Mission to Mars, Scream 2, and Jerry Maguire. O’Connell is also a host on The Talk and Pictionary.

O’Connell and Romijn co-host ‘The Real Love Boat’

We can hardly contain our excitement!? We're only one day away from the series premiere of the #RealLoveBoat where we'll finally set sail on the most glamours dating adventure at sea!?? pic.twitter.com/3z0fdavQt5 — The Real Love Boat (@RealLoveBoatCBS) October 4, 2022

This month, Romijn and O’Connell are setting sail on a new romantic adventure. The Real Love Boat, inspired by the hit romantic comedy series The Love Boat, follows 12 singles as they try to find love on a cruise ship. The hosts and three crewmates — a bartender, a captain, and a cruise director — play matchmaker as the singles navigate compatibility challenges and experience the drama of dating.

“When you’re on a ship the quarters are closer,” O’Connell recently said on the WWHL After Show. “When you get out on the Mediterranean, and you put a bunch of singles who have all been wronged in love. And don’t want anything to do with falling in love again, and you’re out in the Mediterranean. And they’ve had a spritzer … love happens. It was pretty crazy.”

The Real Love Boat premieres tonight, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes air every Wednesday, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

