The Real Reason ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Blocked Nikki Hall on Social Media

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Nikki Hall had an instant connection when they met during the first season of MTV’s Double Shot at Love. However, their relationship was not always smooth sailing. DelVecchio subsequently cut ties with Hall on social media in the wake of a cringey and public breakup. What was the reason the reality television star once blocked Hall?

Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s initial chemistry was undeniable

Hall set her sights on DelVecchio as a potential mate during the first season of MTV’s Double Shot at Love which aired in early 2019. Hall made it to the final two contestants vying for DelVecchio’s heart.

Hall initially believed she won the competition when DelVecchio sent castmate Derynn Paige home. However, Hall was eliminated when the Jersey Shore star decided to continue life as a single man after declaring Hall “too intense.”

The reality star said, “I just had to do it myself for once. I’m always putting everyone else first all the time. This time, at that moment, I was like, I’m rolling solo after this because being put on the spot with so many feelings, it was just overwhelming.”

Hall responded to the crushing personal blow. She said in a confessional, “I’m pissed because I put my heart on the line. I am an emotional person. I am very vulnerable, it’s easy for me to open up, but I don’t open up to just about anybody.”

The first Double Shot at Love reunion special explored the couple’s split. It was there that DelVecchio and castmate Vinny Guadagnino faced the women eliminated throughout the season.

Why did Pauly D block Hall on social media?

Hall took to Twitter on the heels of DelVecchio’s rejection to expose their private messages. The now-deleted text messages, which stayed live on Hall’s social media page after the show’s finale, were private between the exes. Although DelVecchio and Hall split on Double Shot at Love, they reportedly continued to date after the show wrapped.

“Let’s get one thing clear. It was VERY mutual, and he was just as INTENSE! Y’all want to make me out to be clingy & crazy over a situation U know NOTHING about. I fed off of his vibe & lead, but behind my back, he mocked my feelings, Humiliated me publicly & has yet to say ‘I’m sorry,’” People Magazine reported of Hall’s deleted tweet.

Hall shared these remarks alongside a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between the two where DelVecchio called her “baby” and said, “I miss u more than life itself.”

During the reunion episode, DelVecchio confronted Hall about why he blocked her on social media.

“It was just a lot,” explained the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star. “The paragraphs and stuff, it was just a lot.”

During season 2 of ‘Double Shot at Love,’ Hall and DelVecchio reunited for good

In part one of the virtual reunion for the second season of Double Shot at Love, which aired in 2020, Pauly D and Nikki Hall shared they were seriously dating and living together in the reality star’s Las Vegas home.

This came on the heels of the couple working out their problems during the second season of the reality dating series. After shooting wrapped in late 2019, DelVecchio went on tour, but he and Hall stayed in close contact.

“She would visit me a lot, and it was back and forth,” he explained during the reunion special. “The connection we had was undeniable, so we were like, ‘Let’s just give this a real shot.’ And that’s what we’re doing now.”

Hall and DelVecchio remain a couple. Both appear in season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

