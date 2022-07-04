‘The Real World: Homecoming’: Melissa Beck ‘Understands’ Why Danny Roberts’ HIV Story Was Cut

During The Real World: Homecoming Season 3, much of Danny Roberts’ storyline revolved around his past relationship with military officer Paul Dill and his complex emotions surrounding becoming the face of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. After the season, the reality TV star revealed he also opened up about his HIV diagnosis, which the show didn’t include. Co-star Melissa Beck weighed in on the situation in a series of tweets in which she admitted she “understands” the decision to omit the discussion.

Danny Roberts called out Paramount+ for cutting his dialogue surrounding HIV diagnosis

In July 2022, a few weeks after The Real World: Homecoming Season 3 concluded, cast member Danny Roberts spoke to the LA Times about the show cutting his dialogue surrounding his HIV diagnosis, considering it “a huge missed opportunity.”

Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind Real World, responded to Roberts’ claims with a statement with the Times.

It acknowledged Roberts’ discussion surrounding his diagnosis, other “mental health challenges,” and how he manages them. The company said the season features his “mental health journey, which he shared publicly with all his former roommates for the first time.”

Roberts rejected the statement and insisted a producer personally explained that the dialogue was cut to avoid legal ramifications from outing an ex-partner.

Melissa Beck admitted she ‘understands’ why the show cut Roberts’ dialogue

Shortly after the story went live, co-star Melissa Beck tweeted her thoughts about the situation in which she admitted to understanding why the network axed the discussion surrounding Roberts’ positive HIV status.

In a series of tweets, Beck began by explaining that she’s speaking from the perspective of an avid reality TV consumer who “understands its evolution.”

She then validated Roberts’ story, referring to it as “culturally relevant” and believing his existence is “powerful,” comparing it to a “pebble thrown into the seemingly still water” where “our consumption is the ripple effect.”

While the reality star admitted she understands his “frustration with the omission” because he shared a personal story to help many, she also believes the show “was the perfect encapsulation of who they were then and what they are now.”

Beck revealed why she’s not ‘mad’ at ‘Homecoming’ not including Roberts’ HIV diagnosis

She pointed out that the season “paid homage to the past” while also giving “modern reality TV.”

Beck continued, “they managed to deliver both feel-good nostalgia *and* empty calories because that’s what we want. They have the range, and that’s what they do.”

Additionally, she pointed to a comment by co-star Kelley Wolf to Julie Stoffer – “what you signed up for and what I signed up for are two different things” – noting that some of the cast wanted to create “good” content. In contrast, others preferred making “watchable s***.”

Therefore, she views the season as a mix of both, which is why she “understands” the omission. Beck closed by “selfishly” admitting her final reason for not being “mad” about it, pointing out that the show allowed her to “break the fourth wall with regard to how we frame Black people and Black/POC women in particular.” All three seasons of The Real World: Homecoming is available to stream on Paramount.

