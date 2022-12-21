The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Just Got Together, and Sutton Stracke Compared It to the ‘Most Awkward Dinner Ever’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast recently got together for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. But after a difficult season 12, star Sutton Stracke admits the evening didn’t go well. She revealed after the ceremony that the experience was incredibly uncomfortable, and her co-star Lisa Rinna shared the same take in an Instagram post.

The cast of ‘RHOBH’ | Casey Durkin/Bravo

Sutton Stracke says the ‘RHOBH’ cast got together for the ‘most awkward dinner ever’

After attending the People’s Choice Awards, Sutton spoke with Page Six at her Beverly Hills boutique and confessed how awkward the evening was.

“If you can think about the most awkward family Thanksgiving dinner — just ramp it up a hundred times,” she said. “It was the most awkward dinner ever. It was like gritting our teeth awkward.”

The RHOBH star noted that “the people at E!” told the ladies where to sit, and those seating arrangements made the awkwardness even worse.

“They just seated us. I didn’t choose my seat,” she said.

Lisa Rinna ‘loved’ sitting next to her rival

In an Instagram video that Lisa posted, her camera panned the table to show that she was seated next to her rival, Kathy Hilton. Seated on the other side of Kathy was her nemesis Erika Jayne, and to her left was Crystal Kung Minkoff.

On the other side of the Rinna Beauty founder with an uncomfortable look on her face and shaking her head was Sutton, as Lisa told the camera “This is so f***ing awkward, and I love it!” According to Sutton, she and Lisa spoke just “a little” during the event.

“It’s so dysfunctional,” she said. “So, sometimes, one of us can say something funny, and we laugh because we feel awkward. It’s like, ‘Somebody just say something.’”

As for the moment that Kathy reapplied her lip gloss on stage as Law & Order: Special Victims star Mariska Hargitay was giving an impassioned acceptance speech for winning the Best Drama TV star award, Sutton says she didn’t see it because she was far away.

“Then I saw it go viral with Kathy applying her lip gloss,” Sutton said. “I think she thought that the camera was not on her. I think that she thought the camera was off of her.”

The ‘RHOBH’ cast is taking a break from filming until 2023

The RHOBH cast usually begins filming in the fall. But Bravo boss Andy Cohen revealed that production is taking “a little break” and would begin filming “in the new year.” Sutton pointed out that they always have a break between seasons. But it was nice this time to “have a fall again.”

The season 13 RHOBH cast is reportedly yet to be determined. But according to All About the Tea, Lisa, Erika, Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley should all be receiving their contracts in the next few weeks.

Kathy’s future as a “friend” of the show is still up in the air, as are the futures of Diana Jenkins and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now streaming on Peacock.