‘The Rings of Power’: 5 Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just ended its first run on Prime Video, and the finale solved some of the show’s biggest mysteries. Viewers now know the identity of Sauron and whose side The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is on. However, The Rings of Power Episode 8 raised more questions before bringing season 1 to a close. In particular, these five need to be answered when The Rings of Power returns for season 2.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 8, “Alloyed.”]

1. What does Sauron want in ‘The Rings of Power’?

Now that The Rings of Power has revealed the identity of Sauron, season 2 needs to answer one huge question about the character: what does he want?

After telling Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) that he’s the Dark Lord, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) begs her to become his queen. He genuinely wants someone to balance his darkness, and he seems to believe his reign would be best for Middle-earth. Unlike the black-and-white character we meet in The Lord of the Rings movies, The Rings of Power‘s Sauron has depth. He’s painted as a tragic figure, and that means he has motivations beyond being evil for evil’s sake.

Unfortunately, The Rings of Power Episode 8 doesn’t delve too deeply into what those motivations are. The show’s version of Sauron has yet to reveal his intended endgame, but we have no doubt that season 2 will shed light on his intentions.

2. Will the truth about Halbrand create a wedge between Galadriel and Elrond in season 2?

The final moments of The Rings of Power Season 1 see Elrond (Robert Aramayo) stumbling upon the scroll Galadriel dropped during her conversation with Halbrand. Now Elrond knows the truth about the man Galadriel brought into their inner circle. And as Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) warned, she seems to have inadvertently made the situation worse by remaining in Middle-earth.

Elrond and Galadriel don’t get to discuss his discovery before the credits roll on the finale, but we’ll probably hear more about it in The Rings of Power Season 2. The next batch of episodes will need to reveal whether or not Galadriel faces consequences for unknowingly allying with Sauron. It certainly seems possible her actions will drive a wedge between her and the other Elves, especially Elrond.

3. Is The Stranger really ‘The Rings of Power’s Gandalf, or is he another wizard?

The Rings of Power Episode 8 reveals the true allegiance of The Stranger, confirming he’s one of the Istari — or wizards — from J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore. That officially makes him one of the good guys. But the season 1 finale never actually gives Daniel Weyman’s character a name beyond “wizard.”

Most fans have concluded that The Stranger is Gandalf, especially since he quotes the Grey wizard several times during “Alloyed.” But it’s possible that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show is misdirecting us. We’ll have to wait until The Rings of Power Season 2 to see if The Stranger really is Gandalf or another one of the wizards Tolkien wrote about in his books.

4. Will the Dwarves unleash a Balrog in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2?

The Rings of Power Season 1 spends a lot of time focused on Mithril, the rare metal used to craft the three Elven rings in the finale. There’s plenty more Mithril residing deep in the mines of Khazad-dûm, and the show has already shown that a Balrog lives down there, too.

Of course, Durin’s (Owain Arthur) father has ordered the Dwarves to stop mining for the rare substance. He even goes so far as to disown his son, so it’s hard to see how the digging will continue. But you don’t drop a Balrog into a series without intentions of setting it loose.

Needless to say, The Rings of Power Season 2 has some explaining to do. Will we see the Balrog emerge in the coming episodes, and how exactly will it all go down? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

5. What will bring about the downfall of Númenor?

The Rings of Power has teased the downfall of Númenor through Queen Regent Míriel’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) visions. And those who have read J.R.R. Tolkien’s works know that the island kingdom won’t exist by the time the Amazon series is through.

However, the Lord of the Rings show has taken a number of liberties with Tolkien’s source material. And it may do so with Númenor’s downfall, as it’s already changed some of the circumstances behind the kingdom’s failure. Although Ar-Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle) plays a role in both versions of this story, Sauron’s influence has played a smaller part thus far. And Queen Regent Míriel’s depiction adds an additional layer of complexity.

With Míriel committing to fight the forces of Mordor, we have to wonder what will push Númenor beyond saving. Will her actions inadvertently lead to her kingdom’s end, just as Galadriel helped Sauron rise to power again? Or will the Amazon show stick to Tolkien’s script and have Ar-Pharazon’s scheming serve as the final nail in Númenor’s coffin?

The Rings of Power Season 2 will shed further light on Númenor’s future, especially with Míriel and Elendil (Lloyd Owen) returning to find the people’s loyalties changed. It’s hard to say if Ar-Pharazon is acting of his own accord or being swayed by Sauron, like in Tolkien’s books. Either way, viewers may find some surprises in how Númenor’s last stand plays out.

The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

