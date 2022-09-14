‘The Rings of Power’: What Elrond Actor Robert Aramayo Would Like to See as a Spin-Off

The first season of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already has several moving pieces. There are multiple different races and groups in Middle Earth that are all becoming interconnected in a battle against the darkness. Robert Aramayo, who plays Elrond in The Rings of Power, already has some ideas for what he would like to see as a possible spin-off to this series.

‘The Rings of Power’ is a prequel to ‘Lord of the Rings’

Robert Aramayo as Elrond | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings. The series takes place in the Second Age of Middle Earth and leads to the forging of the Rings of Power and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. While those ideas sound familiar to fans, the series expands upon the world, introducing viewers to new characters and settings.

Through three episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers have already been introduced to the elves, including Elrond and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the humans of the Southlands and Numenor, the Dwarves, and the Harfoots, a group of migrating hobbits. Even past this series, there are still many more stories to be told within Middle Earth.

Robert Aramayo would be interested in an Elrond spin-off of ‘The Rings of Power’

In an interview with Collider, Aramayo was asked about making a possible spin-off with Elrond. Aramayo said he would be open to the idea and would want to explore Elrond’s past and his complicated relationship with his family.

“I’d like to know more about his past. I’m super passionate about his relationship with his brother, who created Númenor,” Aramayo explained. “He was an orphan. He was brought up by one of the sons of Fëanor in this cave when he was a kid. All that stuff is super interesting. That would be super interesting to learn about because it’s a really interesting part of his life, bordering mortality and immortality, making the choices that defined his life forever. I always think about that time and what must have gone through his head when he had a choice to live forever or not. It’s a big decision.”

In The Rings of Power, Elrond has a friendship with the dwarf, Prince Durin, that he has to mend. In addition to learning about his family, it could also be worthwhile to see how Durin and Elrond built their relationship.

Aramayo says there is endless material from Tolkien to work with

The Rings of Power is a massive series with a grand scale and a seemingly endless universe. Viewers have not seen everything that Middle Earth has to offer, and Aramayo said there is so much they can work with to tell future stories.

“It’s so expansive. That’s what I love so much about Tolkien. There’s so much detail that’s so rich,” Aramayo exclaimed. “You can go back and read his material, and reread his material, and you just get lost in it. Every time, you notice something new. He invites you to his world. He sometimes writes as if he’s looking through the crack of a doorway and describing what he’s seeing, which invites the reader to come to the table and make your own imaginative choices about it.”

“The show is a product of our choices. We know some things, but there’s a lot that we don’t know,” Aramayo added. “A good way to think about the show is that we’ve made certain choices about why certain characters did certain things, in an age where there isn’t really tons of history. That’s the unique thing. As a fan, I really enjoy that. I really enjoy the idea of, why did that person do that? How did that person get to that point? That’s hopefully what people enjoy about what we’ve done, and what hopefully we’ll continue to do.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

