‘The Rings of Power’: Why Elrond and Durin Have the Best Storyline of the Series so Far (and Why the Harfoots Have the Worst)

Amazon’s The Rings of Power is a solid fantasy series thus far. However, it is often weighed down by hopping back and forth between the multiple storylines that take a long time to connect. Each storyline has highs and lows, but Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin’s (Owain Arthur) storyline has been the best in The Rings of Power, while the Harfoots story has been the least interesting.

‘The Rings of Power’ consists of four different storylines

Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Owain Arthur as Durin | Ben Rothstein/ Prime Video

The first five episodes of The Rings of Power have explored four different stories in various locations on Middle Earth. One story centers around Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who believes Sauron is still out there. On her quest to find and defeat him, she arrives in Numenor, where she conflicts with Numenor’s leadership. The Numenor story also focuses on Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), who become crucial characters in The Lord of the Rings.

Another story focuses on Elrondd and Durin, an elf and a dwarf who have a strong friendship that is tested by the discovery of a powerful metal. Then, there are the Harfoots, ancestors of hobbits who come across a mysterious stranger (Daniel Weyman) who fell from the sky. Finally, there is the Southlands, a group of humans under attack from a secret army of orcs. While there is something to enjoy within each story, they are not all on the same level, with some more interesting than others.

Elrond and Durin’s story is the best in ‘The Rings of Power’

Through five episodes, Elrond and Durin continue to have the most compelling storyline. The main reason why is the friendship between the two continues to be the best part of the series. The story regarding the elves and the dwarves is intriguing and has high stakes, but it is on the same level as everything else. What differentiates it from the other storylines is that Elrond and Durin’s friendship makes the stakes more emotionally investing because the audience cares about these characters.

Durin is delightful, and so is his wife, Disa (Sophia Nomvete). Their family brings light to this often grim series dealing with the threat of darkness. It feels like moments in The Lord of the Rings where Sam and Frodo’s bond would bring hope and inspiration to the darker moments. Meanwhile, the other storylines don’t have character connections as meaningful as Elrond and Durin’s.

They have high stakes, but the personal connections don’t feel as strong. The show is trying to bring characters together like Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and Galadriel and Belrand (Charlie Vickers), but their connections fail to be as compelling. Elrond and Durin’s story proves that high stakes only feel meaningful if it affects characters viewers care about.

Meet Sadoc. #TheRingsOfPower

pic.twitter.com/LKtrL3DV3g — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 24, 2022

The Harfoots story has several positives, including the family dynamic and unique community with its own rules and traditions. The mystery surrounding the man from the sky is also compelling and could lead to incredible discoveries. However, as it is now, this is the least interesting story since it’s unclear where it’s headed.

There are no significant stakes besides Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and her family falling behind the group during the migration. This storyline could turn it around as viewers learn more about the mysterious man, but this continues to be the most tedious part of The Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Composer Wrote ‘6 Musical Languages’ to Represent the Different Cultures