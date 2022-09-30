‘The Rings of Power’: Fans Believe We’ve Already Met Theo’s Father

TL;DR:

The Rings of Power hasn’t identified Theo’s father, but fans think they know who he is.

Viewers believe Arondir or Halbrand may have a connection to the character.

It’s possible that the identity of Theo’s father won’t be important in The Rings of Power.

Tyroe Muhafidin in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power introduces numerous mysteries during its early episodes, and fans have spent weeks trying to solve them. In particular, one question has plagued viewers, and it has to do with Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). When the Prime Video series opens, Theo is living in the Southlands with his mother, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). The Rings of Power never tells us who Theo’s father is — but some fans think we already know him.

Who is Theo’s father in ‘The Rings of Power’? Fans have theories

Theo and Bronwyn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRROP #RingsofPower pic.twitter.com/jRxFXVjfYZ — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) April 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’: 4 Characters Who Could Be Sauron in Disguise

That’s right, The Rings of Power hasn’t delved too deeply into Theo’s father — and it’s hard to say whether that’s because he’s not relevant to the plot or if the series is hiding him in plain sight.

Viewers seem to believe the latter is the case, with fans speculating on Reddit about who Theo’s father is. Several theories have made the rounds, and two suggest that we’ve met him already. Some viewers posit that Arondir’s (Ismael Cruz Córdova) relationship with Bronwyn goes deeper than the series has let on. Others believe Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) may show up to claim Theo.

‘The Rings of Power’ fans are leaning toward Arondir or Halbrand

With the longing looks Arondir and Bronwyn give one another — and the rumors about their relationship — it’s easy to see why people would think Arondir is Theo’s father. On Reddit, several posters have suggested as much. Of course, just as many feel strongly that this won’t be where The Rings of Power takes things.

It’s clear that Arondir cares for Theo and Bronwyn, and it is difficult to see Theo’s ears with his long hair constantly covering them. However, he and Arondir don’t acknowledge any such relationship with one another. And Theo would probably have put two and two together if there was any connection there, especially one that involved him having Elvish qualities.

Some Redditors also believe Halbrand may be Theo’s father, a theory that could hold more weight in The Ring of Power. There’s not much to back it, but Halbrand is from the Southlands — and his disappearance would explain why Theo’s father is out of the picture. Such a connection would also make for an interesting twist when Halbrand and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) arrive to fight Adar (Joseph Mawle).

It’d be doubly interesting if Halbrand turns out to be Sauron, something that could explain why the Dark Lord’s blade reacts to Theo’s blood.

Theo’s father may not be important to the story

Although viewers believe The Rings of Power could pull a major reveal regarding Theo’s father, it’s just as possible that his identity isn’t relevant to the story. After all, it’s not like the series makes a big deal about his whereabouts. Theo and Bronwyn don’t talk about him much or seem concerned about his absence. With that in mind, he may simply have perished or left before the show opened.

That leaves Theo open to other types of influences — whether it’s a found family dynamic with Arondir or a call to the darkness of Sauron. We’ll have to keep watching The Rings of Power Season 1 to learn more about Theo’s past and future. After last week’s episode, there’s hope he’ll stay on the right side of things.

New episodes of The Rings of Power debut every Friday on Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Fans Spot 1 Scene That Might Reveal Sauron’s Identity