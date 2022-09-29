‘The Rings of Power’ Fans Debate the Best Storyline of the Series So Far

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is receiving mostly positive reviews, but many agree that this series has too many storylines occurring at the same time. Plus, not every storyline is as interesting as the rest. Many fans are debating which storyline is the best of the series so far, and there is one that appears to be the favorite amongst the majority.

Here is what fans are saying about each storyline in the series, ‘The Rings of Power’

Elrond and Durin

Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Robert Aramayo (Elrond)

Elrond (Robert Aramayo is a familiar character from The Lord of the Rings. In The Rings of Power, Elrond is asked by the High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) to travel to the dwarves’ homeland of Khazad-dum. Elrond meets with his old friend, Prince Durin (Owain Arthur), who he angers for not contacting him for 20 years. Elrond hopes to reforge this friendship, but things have been complicated by the discovery of Mithril, a powerful ore desperately needed by the elves.

In a post on The Rings of Power Reddit page, one user asked if everyone agrees that Elrond and Durin have the best storyline of the series. While some disagreed, most comments said the Elrond and Durin storyline is their favorite for several reasons. The friendship between Durin and Elrond is charming, and viewers want it to last, despite some hardships. People also enjoy Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin’s wife, and the complicated relationship between dwarves and elves.

Galadriel and Numenor

The battle for Middle-earth is near. Watch Episode 5 of #TheRingsOfPower now on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/NPMtmqsQEQ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 27, 2022

The Rings of Power has spent most of its time on Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) story and Numenor. After arriving in Numenor with Helbrand (Charlie Vickers), Galadriel is met with hostility as the humans in the city no longer trust elves. As Galadriel learns more about Sauron’s return, she attempts to convince the Queen to travel with her to the Southlands. Meanwhile, there is also a story involving Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry), who isn’t sure what he wants to do with his life.

Fans on Reddit appear to be divided on this storyline. While many enjoy learning more about this city and its people, others find that its been dragging on for too long and features too many characters. After episode 5, the Numenor storyline does appear to be ramping up as Galadriel, and many others are sailing for the Southlands.

Arondir in the South

Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) is an elf who has been observing the humans in the Southlands for many years, ensuring they don’t return to the side of darkness. After a mysterious disaster, he and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) investigate and find a secret army of orcs that have been hiding out under the command of Adar. The last episode saw Bronwyn and Arondir awaiting an attack from the orcs.

Reddit users said they enjoy this storyline as it deals with familiar ideas, despite many new characters. The orcs and black dagger deal heavily with Sauron, the main antagonist from The Lord of the Rings. One user said this was their favorite, but most still prefer Elrond and Durin’s story.

The Harfoots are ancestors of hobbits who are a reclusive group that often migrates to new locations. Nori (Markella Kavenagh) is a Harfoot who has a more rebellious spirit and tries to help a mysterious stranger (Daniel Weyman) who fell from the sky, despite her group being resistant to outsiders. Now, the Harfoots are amidst a new migration filled with danger.

Several Reddit users commented that this is their least favorite of the main storylines. While the mystery surrounding the stranger is intriguing, there is little else within here to make it captivating.

The Rings of Power series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

