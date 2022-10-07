‘The Rings of Power’ Finale: Episode Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions

The penultimate episode of The Rings of Power set up several intriguing storylines for the upcoming finale. Season 1 of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has had highs and lows, but it’s all coming together for what should be an exciting final episode. Here are our predictions for what will happen in the finale and where and when you can watch it. [SPOILERS AHEAD!]

‘The Rings of Power’ is leading up to an epic season 1 finale

Episode 6 of The Rings of Power delivered a shock as Mount Doom erupted, leading to the Southlands becoming Mordor. In the penultimate episode, the main protagonists pick up the pieces after their defeat. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the forces of Numenor are trying to find survivors and regroup.

Meanwhile, the Harfoots are still trying to figure out the mysterious stranger (Daniel Weyman). The stranger is forced to leave but helps the Harfoots by providing them with a bountiful fruit harvest. Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and a few others set out to look for the stranger after another dangerous group arrives looking for him.

There is also the storyline between Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin (Owain Arthur). Durin tries to convince his father to assist the elves by giving them Mithril. After his father refuses, Durin and Elrond sneak to the mine and mine further until they find an enormous supply of Mithril. Durin and his father have a troubling fight, but Disa (Sophia Nomvete) encourages Durin to remain strong as he will be king one day. The final moments in Khazad-dûn reveal a Balrog living in the Mithril mines.

Sauron will be revealed in the finale

One question many fans have is who is secretly the Dark Lord Sauron. While Adar is an essential antagonist, he is only a servant of Sauron. Some theories suggest Halbrand could secretly be Sauron, or it could be the person who burned the Harfoots’ wagons. Sauron is the greatest villain in Middle Earth, so it needs to be an epic reveal when he shows up.

There will also be a reveal of who the mysterious stranger is. The most popular theory is that he is Gandalf. However, this will most likely not be the case. According to TV Insider, Gandalf does not arrive in Middle Earth until the Third Age. The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age, meaning it would be too early for Gandalf to arrive. However, it could be another wizard audiences may not be familiar with.

When does ‘The Rings of Power’ episode 9 debut?

The finale of The Rings of Power will follow the same schedule as previous episodes. Episode 9 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video at 9 pm P.T. on Thursday, Oct. 13, and 12 am E.T. on Friday, Oct. 14. Season 2 of The Rings of Power has started production. Still, there is no official release date for when season 2 will arrive. The series is planned for five seasons, and season one has been a success thus far.

The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video.

