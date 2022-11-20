‘The Santa Clause’ Movies: Where Is the Cast Now?

It’s been 16 years since the third and final Santa Clause movie, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, hit theaters. Even after the trilogy ended, though, it continued to serve as a Christmas classic year after year. The Santa Clause has returned in 2022 as a Disney+ miniseries called The Santa Clauses, featuring some of the original cast members. But what about the other stars? Here’s where they are today.

‘The Santa Clause’ star Tim Allen now leads the cast of Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses.’ | Justin Stephens/Disney

Tim Allen (Scott Calvin/Santa Claus)

Tim Allen, 69, starred as Scott Calvin/Santa Clause in all three movies. At the time of the first film’s release, the actor and comedian also starred as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement. He also went on to voice Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. Last year, Allen’s latest show, Last Man Standing, ended its nine-season run. He reprises his role as Santa in The Santa Clauses.

Eric Lloyd (Charlie Calvin)

Also returning to The Santa Clause franchise is Eric Lloyd, who played Scott’s son, Charlie, in the movies. He joined the first film at just 8 years old. Since The Santa Clause movies, Lloyd, now 36, has founded Lloyd Production Studios. His company specializes in production and post-production for film and music.

Wendy Crewson (Laura Miller)

Wendy Crewson played Scott’s ex-wife, Laura Miller, in all three Santa Clause movies. After that, she went on to appear in other TV shows like ReGenesis, Crimes of Passion, Revenge, and Saving Hope. Earlier in 2022, Crewson, 66, starred in the CBS medical drama Good Sam.

Judge Reinhold (Neil Miller)

Judge Reinhold played Wendy’s psychiatrist husband, Neil, in The Santa Clause movies. Before the trilogy, though, he had already established himself in the film industry with his roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Beverly Hills Cops. The 65-year-old actor continued to appear in film and TV roles until 2017. He’s set to appear in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley on Netflix in 2023.

Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol Newman-Calvin/Mrs. Claus)

When their Christmas list is a mile long… #TheSantaClauses pic.twitter.com/WP7DoABiJA — The Santa Clauses (@santaclauses) November 19, 2022

Elizabeth Mitchell, 52, made her Santa Clause debut in The Santa Clause 2 as Carol Newman, the high school principal who became Scott’s wife/Mrs. Clause. She returned for The Santa Clause 3. Around the same time, Mitchell starred in Lost. She later took on several other TV roles, appearing in Revolution, Once Upon a Time, Outer Banks, and more. Mitchell recently appeared in First Kill on Netflix. She has also reprised her role as Mrs. Clause in The Santa Clauses.

David Krumholtz (Bernard the Elf)

David Krumholtz’s Bernard the Elf was a beloved character in The Santa Clause trilogy. In the early-to-mid-2000s, Krumholtz also starred in the Harold & Kumar trilogy. Additionally, he has taken on several TV roles in shows like NUMB3RS, The Deuce, and The Plot Against America. Krumholtz will next appear in the film Oppenheimer, set for release in 2023.

Other ‘Santa Clause’ cast members today

The cast of The Santa Clause movies featured a few other notable stars. Spencer Breslin and Liliana Mumy, two famous child actors, both appeared in the second and third films as Curtis the Elf and Lucy Miller, respectively. Breslin’s latest film was Murder, Anyone? earlier this year. Meanwhile, Lucy has voiced Leni in The Loud House since 2015.

Martin Short played Jack Frost, the villain in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Today, Short stars in and produces Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Also appearing in the third movie were Alan Arkin and Ann-Margaret, who played Carol’s parents. Arkin most recently starred in The Kominsky Method and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Meanwhile, Ann-Margaret will soon star in The Hallmark Channel’s A Holiday Spectacular.

All three Santa Clause movies and The Santa Clauses are now streaming on Disney+.