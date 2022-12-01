‘The Santa Clauses’: Do the Actors From ‘The Santa Clause’ Movies Return?

The Santa Clause films are a Christmas staple. The movies are among the many films that make the rounds on several TV channels every holiday season, and it’s easy to see why they’re loved. In 2022, Disney+ revitalized the franchise again with a TV series, The Santa Clauses. But do the actors from the movies return for the show?

‘The Santa Clause’ movies were commercial hits

The Santa Clause follows Tim Allen’s character, Scott Calvin who finds himself taking over the position of Santa Clause. What he thought was a dream in which he knocked Father Christmas off the roof turns into reality, as he grows a beard, a belly, and a fondness for cookies and milk.

The movie is a heartwarming comedy. But according to Allen, the original premise was more ominous and involved actually killing Santa. The first Santa Clause movie was released in 1994 and was a commercial success. So naturally, it scored a few sequels.

In the second film, Scott deals with some new issues — he has to get married, and his son, Charlie, is on the naughty list. It didn’t perform quite as well as the first.

The Santa Clause 2 was followed by The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, in 2006. In the film, he deals with in-laws and a plot from Martin Short’s Jack Frost. Despite not earning as much as its predecessors, the third film did fairly well at the box office.

Which ‘Santa Clause’ actors return for the new series?

Tim Allen on a sled talking with a child in a scene from the film ‘The Santa Clause’, 1994. (Photo by Walt Disney Pictures/Getty Images)

Now, much of the group returns with The Santa Clauses. Allen, of course, reprises his role as Scott Calvin. Elizabeth Mitchell returns as his wife, Carol, while Eric Lloyd reprises his role as Calvin’s son, Charlie. Additionally, David Krumholtz, who portrayed Bernard the Elf in the first two movies, returns, following his absence from the third flick.

Several new actors also join the group. Scott and Carol had a son, Buddy, in the third film. In the series, he’s portrayed by Austin Kane. They’ve also had a daughter, Sandra, who is played by Tim Allen’s real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick. Additionally, Kal Penn joins the cast as developer Simon Choksi. Guest stars include Casey Wilson, Laura San Giacomo, and Peyton Manning (as himself).

When does ‘The Santa Clauses’ premiere?

The Santa Clauses debuted on November 16, 2022. The series follows Scott as he decides it’s time to retire. The first two episodes depict parenting challenges, and showcase an entirely different world than seen in the previous movies. From Disney, the description is as follows:

Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially two sons, one that grew up in Lakeside, Illinois and one that grew up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

The first two episodes dropped together, followed by one episode each week. The sixth and final episode will become available on December 14, for those interested in a Christmas binge.

