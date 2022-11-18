‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 3 Preview: Will Simon Become the New Santa?

The Santa Clauses just premiered with two episodes on Disney+, and the miniseries throws fans right into the next chapter of Scott Calvin’s (Tim Allen) story: retirement. The premiere shows us Scott’s reasons for bidding farewell to his role, and it introduces a possible successor for Santa. We’ll likely learn more about the latter during The Santa Clauses Episode 3. When does it come out, and what can we expect?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Santa Clauses Episodes 1 and 2.]

The release date for The Santa Clauses Episode 3 is slated for Nov. 23. New installments will hit Disney+ every Wednesday, with the finale dropping on Dec. 14. Per the Disney+ programming for November, the third chapter will be titled “Into the Wobbly Wood.”

As for what time you can look for The Santa Clauses on the platform, it should arrive at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. That’s when new Disney+ content typically makes its appearance on the streaming service. The Santa Clause sequel series has no reason to deviate from the norm. And after setting up Scott Calvin’s retirement, the show will dig into the character likely to replace him.

‘The Santa Clauses’ premiere sets up Scott Calvin’s retirement

The Santa Clauses Episode 1, dubbed “Good to Ho,” brings us back to Scott Calvin’s North Pole. Not all is well there, as the current Santa faces unexpected health concerns. With his waist shrinking and magic faltering, Allen’s character isn’t the legend he used to be. Episode 2 expands on this, while adding that Scott doesn’t see enough of his family. And with his health and kids in mind, he begins to consider finding a new Santa to take over the role.

That’s easier said than done, as there’s no obvious solution to who will succeed him. Scott’s oldest son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), isn’t interested in making the North Pole a “family business.” And the elves can’t take on the role of Santa, leaving Scott with few options.

As it outlines Scott’s predicament in the North Pole, The Santa Clauses also introduces the person likely to take up his mantle. Techie Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) doesn’t believe in Santa when the series opens. However, the end of episode 2 sees him whisked off to the North Pole. He may find a new job waiting for him there.

Will Simon Choksi replace Scott Calvin as Santa in episode 3?

Kal Penn in Rupali Redd in ‘The Santa Clauses’ | James Clark/Disney

Disney+ hasn’t released a preview for The Santa Clauses Episode 3. However, given where episode 2 leaves off, we can speculate about what’s to come.

The Santa Clauses Episode 2 ends with an elf showing up at Simon Choksy’s home, insisting that he and his daughter come to the North Pole. After a bad meeting at work, it’s the last thing Simon needs. And given that he doesn’t believe in elves — or Santa — it’s a jarring request. Needless to say, he doesn’t respond well.

That doesn’t stop his visitor from bringing him and Grace (Rupali Redd) there with magic. And there’s only one reason Simon would be wanted in the North Pole. It’s likely he’ll become Scott’s successor, especially with his impressive delivery technology.

Whether he’ll be open to the idea initially is another question, and we’re likely to see some pushback in The Santa Clauses Episode 3. Those wondering how Scott will convince him to take on the role will need to keep watching. Perhaps the promise of more rewarding work will do the trick.

New episodes of The Santa Clauses stream every Wednesday on Disney+.

