‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 4 Preview: Big Changes at the North Pole

The Santa Clauses is halfway through its run on Disney+, and big changes are in store for the North Pole when the show returns for its next chapter. Now that Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) has agreed to become the new Santa, he’ll have to get used to the responsibility that comes with the role. That may prove easier said than done. When is the release date for The Santa Clauses Episode 4, and what can we expect from the coming installment?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Santa Clauses Episode 3, “Into the Wobbly Wood.”]

New episodes of The Santa Clauses hit Disney+ every Wednesday, so episode 4 will arrive on Nov. 30. According to the Disney+ lineup for November, the title of the fourth chapter is “The Shoes off the Bed Clause.” It’s not clear what that refers to, but it will probably impact Simon’s introduction to the North Pole.

As for what time the next episode of The Santa Clauses will arrive, fans can expect it around 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on the 30th. That’s what time Disney+ drops its latest content, so it will be available bright and early Wednesday morning.

And most won’t want to wait to see how Simon’s taking to his Santa duties. Judging by the speed of his decision in The Santa Clauses Episode 3, he could face some problems going forward.

Simon Choksi takes the job and becomes Santa in episode 3

That’s right, Simon Choksi is officially the new Santa Claus — and he and his daughter, Grace (Rupali Redd), seem thrilled to be moving to the North Pole. Whether that enthusiasm will last is a different story. The pair makes the choice to take the reins from Scott Calvin and his family rather quickly. As such, they may start seeing the downsides of their isolated, magical home soon enough.

Making matters worse is the ominous ending of The Santa Clauses Episode 3, which suggests trouble is brewing in Simon’s new home. Without Scott there to guide him, Simon may not be able to solve the problems that come up when you’re Santa. If we had to guess, Scott will need to make a visit to the North Pole before the miniseries is through. Given its title, he and Simon may even wind up sharing duties.

But for now, Scott and his family are living in the Chicago suburbs. And that also raises questions about what’s to come. Although Scott, Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), Betty (Matilda Lawler), and Cal (Austin Cane) seem eager to embrace their new home, the adjustment may prove more difficult than they anticipate.

There may be more than one shake-up in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 4

That’s right, viewers may witness more than one shake-up in The Santa Clauses Episode 4. Although there’s no preview for the coming chapter, it will likely feature multiple adjustments. While Simon and Grace get used to the North Pole, the Calvins will have to reimmerse themselves in the real world. It’s hard to imagine doing so after years outside of it.

Needless to say, we may see some meltdowns in the near future.

The Elves may need to enact the “Shoes off the Bed Clause” to deal with that, but who knows what that entails? Fortunately, we’ll find out soon enough.

The Santa Clauses Episode 4 debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

