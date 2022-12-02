‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 5 Preview: How Do You Save Christmas When Santa’s the Problem?

The Santa Clauses is approaching its last two episodes on Disney+, and the miniseries has a lot of work to do before taking its final bow. The Santa Clauses Episode 4 leaves the North Pole in a dire state, mostly thanks to Simon Choksy’s (Kal Penn) poor decision-making. It looks like someone will have to save Christmas from Santa himself. Could that be a job for Scott Calvin (Tim Allen)? We’ll find out when The Santa Clauses Episode 5 hits Disney+.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Santa Clauses Episode 4, “The Shoes off the Bed Clause.”]

New episodes of The Santa Clauses stream every Wednesday on Disney+, so fans can expect the next chapter on Dec. 7. According to the Disney+ lineup for December, the penultimate episode will be titled “Across the Yule-Verse.” And judging by its synopsis, it’ll send Scott on quite the adventure — one that will leave him, at least temporarily, at odds with Simon.

Find the full synopsis for The Santa Clauses Episode 5 below:

“Scott is taken to the Yule-verse where he learns the truth about how he came to be Santa. Meanwhile things at the North Pole get worse as more elves disappear and Christmas spirit is all but destroyed. Scott returns from the Yule-verse and, with Noel, heads back to the North Pole to save Christmas. Before he can, he is quickly captured by Simon. Carol, Cal and Sandra race back to the North Pole to help Scott.”

As for what time viewers can look for The Santa Clauses Episode 5, it should hit Disney+ around 12:01 a.m. PT or 3:01 a.m. ET. That’s what time content debuts on the platform, The Santa Clauses included.

Simon Choksy leaves the North Pole in dire straits in ‘The Shoes off the Bed Clause’

Kal Penn and Matilda Lawler in ‘The Santa Clauses’ | Disney/James Clark

With The Santa Clauses Episode 4 leaving viewers on a major cliffhanger, it might be a good thing that the next chapter arrives nice and early. As predicted, Simon Choksy’s stint as Santa is off to a bad start. And believe it or not, it’s not the adjustment of leaving reality — or spending less time with his daughter — that’s causing problems.

Simon’s inner tech CEO kicks in almost immediately after donning the Santa suit — not the Santa suit, mind you, because it ran away from its new owner. Now that he’s in charge, Simon has all kinds of ideas about how to run the North Pole. Unfortunately, none of them are boosting excitement about Christmas. The people Santa serves are less interested in the holiday than ever, and they’re not the only ones feeling the effects of Simon’s reign.

The elves and reindeer face problems in episode 5, with the former disappearing at random and the latter being unable to fly. The magic is malfunctioning, and there’s little Betty (Matilda Lawler) and Noel (Devin Bright) can do to stop it. Noel runs away to see Scott, and Betty makes a trip to La Befana (Laura San Giacomo). La Befana reveals that Scott’s Santa jacket ran away from Simon. And she questions if Betty wants to contact “him.”

It’s not clear who this mysterious “him” is, but someone pays a visit to Scott at the end of this week’s episode. With his old home in trouble, a trip to the North Pole may be just the thing to cure his restlessness. But can he actually save Christmas before it’s too late?

Can Scott Calvin save Christmas in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 5?

The synopsis for The Santa Clauses Episode 5 tells us that Scott will try to save Christmas. But whether he can manage it before the finale remains to be seen. It sounds like Simon will give him a hard time upon his arrival at the North Pole. And even if the rest of the Calvins rush in to help, there are still other questions that need to be answered — including who’s going to be Santa after this debacle.

If we had to guess, Scott and his family probably won’t get through to Simon until The Santa Clauses finale. And even then, they may need input from Grace (Rupali Redd), the most likely person to help Simon see the error of his ways. Whether he’ll stay in the job after this is questionable. But will the Calvins want to return after time away from the North Pole?

That’s the question the Disney+ series needs to answer in the next two installments. Perhaps Scott and Simon will split Santa duties going forward. After all, Simon’s way with technology could prove useful to the North Pole — but only if he uses it with the right intentions.

The Santa Clauses Episode 5

