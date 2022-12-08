‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 6 Preview: Christmas Is on the Line in the Finale

The Santa Clauses is nearing its last episode on Disney+, and Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) faces a daunting task in the coming finale: saving Christmas. A multiversal adventure proved the North Pole needs him, but he might have trouble getting Simon Choksy (Kal Penn) to step aside. When does The Santa Clauses Episode 6 come out on Disney+, and what can viewers expect as we approach the series’ end?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Santa Clauses Episode 5, “Across the Yule-verse.”]

Tim Allen and David Krumholtz in ‘The Santa Clauses’ | James Clark/Disney+

New episodes of The Santa Clauses debut every Wednesday on Disney+, which places the finale on Dec. 14. Per the Disney+ lineup for December, the finale’s title will be “A Christmas to Remember.” Hopefully, that means the Calvins succeed at saving the holiday — and the disappearing elves at the North Pole.

The Santa Clauses Episode 6 will be available on the platform at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET, following the streamer’s usual release schedule.

With just one episode left, the Calvin family will need to kick into high gear to save Christmas from Simon. Fortunately, Scott rediscovers the importance of being Santa during The Santa Clauses Episode 5.

‘Across the Yule-verse’ sets the stage for the Calvins’ return

The Santa Clauses Episode 5 opens with a visit from Bernard (David Krumholtz), the former head elf at the North Pole. Fans haven’t seen him since The Santa Clause 2, but the Disney+ series brings the character back briefly. Things are bad enough at the North Pole that he comes out of retirement to convince Scott to be Santa again. And the pair goes on a multiversal adventure this week, traveling across the “Yule-verse,” where Scott learns a game-changing secret.

“Across the Yule-verse” retcons the lore of The Santa Clause, revealing that Scott is actually the first human to become Santa. Before that, all Santas were made specifically for the role. The Calvins were an experiment, and they worked out better than expected.

This could explain why another human isn’t taking to the job as easily as Scott. And it’s what convinces Scott to return to the North Pole and confront his successor, whose antics are destroying the Christmas spirit. Scott attempts to leave his family behind for the trip, bringing only Noel (Devin Bright). However, with the help of newfound magic powers — and a flying horse — the Calvins follow Scott to their old home.

Scott may be grateful for that soon, as this week’s chapter ends with Simon locking him up. His refusal to budge on his new policies is clearer than ever. Betty (Matilda Lawler) disappears during “Across the Yule-verse,” so there’s no hope she’ll get through to him.

The Calvins will have to find a way to save Christmas when The Santa Clauses Episode 6 debuts — unless Grace (Rupali Redd) proves the MVP of the Disney+ show’s finale. (She does seem to be a bright spot in the North Pole’s current darkness.)

Will Scott save Christmas in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 6?

The Santa Clauses Episode 6 serves as the finale for the Disney+ series, so Christmas is riding on the coming chapter. With Scott behind bars, it’s hard to say if he’ll save Christmas. At the very least, he’ll need some help if he wants to return the North Pole to normal and get everyone their presents on time.

Fortunately, the Calvins are on the way to their patriarch. And Grace still believes in the old traditions of Christmas, so she may help them get through to her father.

It seems Simon will step down from the role of Santa before The Santa Clauses is through. Even if he has a change of heart during the finale, it’s hard to see anyone at the North Pole following him again. That’s not to mention the previous Santas’ insistence that Scott’s time isn’t over. How he’ll manage his old job with his dwindling magic remains a question, though. Perhaps Simon can come up with a solution?

Whatever happens, The Santa Clauses has work to do before it takes its final bow. There are loose ends to tie up in the next installment. Hopefully, everything comes together in a satisfying way.

The Santa Clauses Episode 6 streams on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

