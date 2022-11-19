‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen ‘Forgot How Much’ He ‘Hated’ Wearing the Santa Suit

TL;DR:

Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clauses on Disney+.

Allen admitted he’d forgotten “how much” he dislikes wearing the Santa suit.

The actor figured out how to deal with the discomfort during filming.

Those with a tradition of playing The Santa Clause every year can officially add a new project to their holiday watchlist: The Santa Clauses. The spinoff series just landed on Disney+, and it brings fans back into the world of The Santa Clause movies. Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clauses, which sees him looking for a successor to run the North Pole. And although Allen seems excited to reprise his role, he admits that he’d “forgotten how much” he dislikes wearing his Santa costume.

Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin in ‘The Santa Clauses’

Tim Allen reprises the role of Scott Calvin this holiday season, and the continuation of Scott’s story will draw longtime fans of The Santa Clause movies and newcomers alike. Allen returns to see Scott through a new journey: finding someone to replace him as Santa. Retirement is a must, as Scott’s health and magic are diminishing. However, he can’t leave the North Pole without a leader.

Thus begins an adventure to find a new Santa. The Santa Clauses floats multiple possibilities in its first two episodes. But while Scott searches for his replacement, he continues to be in charge. And that means wearing a costume that’s given Allen quite a bit of grief.

Tim Allen ‘forgot how much’ he ‘hated’ wearing the Santa suit

That’s right, Tim Allen isn’t a huge fan of his character’s Santa suit — and The Santa Clauses is reminding him of that fact all over again.

During an interview with Parade.com, the actor was asked how he felt about donning the costume again. He answered honestly, stating, “I forgot how much I hated it.”

When pressed further, he shared that he dislikes nearly everything about his Santa attire (the only exception seems to be the hair.)

“Yeah, everything about it,” Allen said. “The boots — hate the boots. Hate the pants. Hate the vest. Hate the jacket. Hate the beard. The hair I don’t mind. The face. They’ve got the face — not so much heat putting it on, and they’re much better at it, which I didn’t think was possible.”

To be fair, it’s likely a lot of work to get the Santa look right (and keep it that way while filming). From that lens, we get where Allen’s coming from. Fortunately, he knows how to deal with the discomfort on set.

How ‘The Santa Clauses’ star handles the discomfort during filming

Although the Santa suit and beard are warm and uncomfortable, Tim Allen told Parade how he deals with it on the set of The Santa Clauses. Essentially, he sits down and doesn’t speak much when he’s off-camera:

“I’m learning how to set boundaries so I don’t annoy people, because once I’m in it, I don’t have much to say to anybody. Once I do my thing, I have to go find a chair. And they have a little place for me to sit and I don’t say anything to anybody. I just kind of meditate cause I’m hot. I’m so freaking hot inside that suit!”

It sounds like Allen has put a lot of thought into making his time as Santa bearable. Of course, he won’t need such strategies once his character retires from the role. Considering there are four episodes left of the Disney+ series, that could happen relatively soon.

In the meantime, the first two chapters of The Santa Clauses are streaming on Disney+.

