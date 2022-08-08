The ‘Sister Wives’ Premiere Episode Description Explains Exactly Where Fans Will Pick up With the Brown Family

TLC isn’t giving up on everyone’s favorite polygamist family, no matter how much Kody Brown’s marriages struggle. Season 17 of Sister Wives will premiere on September 11 at 10:01 pm. While the network didn’t give much away in their 10-second announcement trailer, the first episode’s description is already up, and it lets us know exactly where the season will pick up.

Last week, TLC announced that season 17 of Sister Wives would premiere on September 11. The newest season is coming a bit early this year, with a premiere date just 10 months after the season 16 premiere. The famed network announced the new season with a short, 10-second promo on social media.

The teaser didn’t offer much in the way of information. In fact, no footage was shown with the announcement. Instead, TLC offered fans a graphic that included the Sister Wives title screen with four rings hanging from the I in Wives. One ring unceremoniously drops from the I and clinks to the floor before the teaser ends.

The episode description reveals where fans will pick up with the Brown family

The description for the first episode of season 17 of Sister Wives is officially available. TLC updated its schedule to include the upcoming season. The first episode will begin with Janelle Brown’s coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis before moving on to Christine and Kody Brown’s marital problems.

The description states that Kody confides in Robyn Brown about the troubles and has a much-needed conversation with Christine about where they stand. While Christine allegedly walks away from the conversation feeling good, Kody finds himself leaving on a much sourer note. Kody Brown’s first wife, Meri Brown, is not mentioned at all in the episode description.

A second episode is set to air on September 18. The network has not shared that episode’s premise just yet. Still, if the premiere episode is any indication, season 17 will pick up right where season 16 ended and walk viewers through Kody and Christine’s entire separation process.

Is TLC missing an opportunity to skip ahead?

While the older footage is helpful to fans who are just learning about Sister Wives, loyal family followers aren’t crazy about it. Reddit users have lamented the use of outdated footage for the last several seasons, but TLC doesn’t seem interested in listening.

Now, more than ever, the network could have seized an opportunity and skipped ahead with season 17 of Sister Wives. Loyal followers have kept up with Christine’s social media and are fully aware she moved away from Arizona long ago. Sure, it’ll be nice to see how it all unfolded. Still, skipping ahead to Christine back in Utah, where she so desperately wanted to be, would help things feel a lot more current, argue some Reddit users.

