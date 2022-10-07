‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 is happening on Amazon Prime Video

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno will return for season 2

Production on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 started this summer

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ | Credit: Peter Taylor/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022. Viewers tuned in for the first season of the teen romance series based on the book of the same name by Jenny Han. There are two more books in the series. As fans finish all seven episodes of the first season, viewers need to know what’s next for these characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Amazon renewed ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ for Season 2

when it comes to bloopers, one reel is never enough pic.twitter.com/5U1KPGHD8U — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) July 18, 2022

It appears Amazon already knew it had a hit in The Summer I Turned Pretty before the series premiered. Before the release of the season, Amazon renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for season 2, according to Deadline. That happens occasionally, but it’s good to see the streaming network show confidence in a new series. There’s a chance it could also reduce the gap between season 1 and season 2 if the writing team and crew were able to get work on the new season shortly after the renewal. That has not been confirmed.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 release has not been announced by Amazon

After finishing all seven episodes, fans want to know when The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video. As is always the case this early, Amazon has not announced the release date for the new season.

The cast and crew started production on the new season in July 2022, according to Glamour. That means the new season isn’t coming anytime soon. There’s a good chance the new season would be ready for a 2023 release.

For those out of the loop, each book in The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy by Jenny Han is set during the summer. It’s possible Amazon will keep the theme and release a different season each summer. Wouldn’t that be great?

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Cast

excited for elsie fisher and kyra sedgwick to join #thesummeriturnedpretty for season 2 pic.twitter.com/MnSy1taAzU — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) August 31, 2022

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are expected to return for the second season of the Amazon series, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Han’s book series continues the stories of these three characters, among others, throughout the books.

Fans can also expect to see Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott in the new season. Other members of the season 1 cast could also return.

There are at least two new cast members confirmed for season 2 so far. According to a report from Variety, Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick will join the cast for the second season of the series.

As noted by other outlets, there are some differences between Jenny Han’s books and Amazon’s TV series, so there’s a chance the cast could change.

That’s all we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. Stay tuned for more news about the new season.

