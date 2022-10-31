‘The Surreal Life’: Tamar Braxton Reveals She ‘Sucked as a Mother’

Singer and popular television personality Tamar Braxton is a cast member of the rebooted VH1 reality TV series The Surreal Life. During an episode, the Celebrity Big Brother champ revealed she previously “sucked as a mother” when relating to NBA legend Dennis Rodman who opened up about his non-existent relationship with his children. Braxton shares her only child, nine-year-old son Logan, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Dennis Rodman opened up about him not being a good father during ‘The Surreal Life’

Near the end of The Surreal Life reboot’s second episode, the group hung out after riding horses.

Basketball legend Dennis Rodman initially sat smoking a cigar, excluded from the rest of the cast but eventually came over to rudely call out singer Tamar Braxton for frequently referring to him as “Pops.”

He then went on a tangent about speaking with your eyes, to which actor Kim Coles wondered if that’s why Rodman refuses to take his sunglasses off.

When he didn’t answer directly, the comedian called him out for “deflecting.” The NBA champ eventually revealed he’s failed as a father because he doesn’t know how to parent. He elaborated in a confessional, admitting he didn’t think he deserved to become a father due to his “selfish” nature.

Tamar Braxton also revealed she ‘sucked as a mother’

Braxton revealed she related to his story because she also “sucked as a mother.” The Celebrity Big Brother winner continued, explaining she gifted her son Logan Vincent Herbert material things, hoping it would make up for her absences.

In a confessional, she admitted to not knowing her son’s preferred foods or his favorite color. However, Braxton realized she began “seeing” him after she saw herself.

Speaking to the group, she explained she learned tools in therapy that have better her relationships. Additionally, she encouraged Rodman to reach out to his kids, pointing out that they might be waiting for him to contact them.

However, the basketball star immediately shot it down and seemed done with the conversation as he refused to answer professional wrestler CJ Perry when she asked about the ages of his children.

Braxton shares son Logan with ex-husband Vincent Herbert

The “Love and War” singer started dating record executive Vincent Herbert in 2003, and the couple married five years later. They welcomed their son Logan Vincent in 2013.

However, they divorced in October 2017 and agreed to joint custody.

Following her 2020 hospital stint, Tamar began focusing on her mental health and has since opened up about going to therapy to help the relationships with her family and son. However, in February 2022, she took to her Instagram to call out her ex-husband for not allowing her to contact their child when he was with Vincent.

It’s unclear where things stand with her ex-spouse, but she noted her relationship with her son has improved in a recent interview with E! News as the two attend therapy together. The Surreal Life airs Mondays on VH1.