‘The Talk’: Will the Hosts Change in 2023?

The Talk is a famous talk show on the CBS network. Since its debut in Oct. 2020, the show has undergone many changes with its hosts. Most of the original hosts have left and been replaced. As the 2022-2023 season begins, let’s look at the show’s hosts.

Who are the hosts of ‘The Talk’ for 2022 through 2023?

Like many daytime talk shows, The Talk has undergone many changes with its hosts. Most of the original panel, including Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, and Sharon Osbourne, have departed. The ladies left either of their own accord or were fired because of backstage drama.

After Osbourne’s controversial exit in 2021, the producers decided to shake things up with the panel. Comedian Sheryl Underwood and Broadway actor Amanda Kloots remained with the series. The ladies were joined by former Today host Natalie Morales, who serves as The Talk‘s moderator. The show also made history by hiring actor Jerry O’Connell and former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila as their first male co-hosts.

Viewers enjoyed seeing the new panel of co-hosts during the 2021 through 2022 season. All five hosts are back for the show’s 13th season, which premiered on Sept. 12, 2022.

Is ‘The Talk’ canceled for 2023?

Like many other daytime TV chat fests, The Talk has had its share of backstage drama with its hosts. After Osbourne’s exit, all of the original hosts are now gone. But in true showbiz fashion, the show must go on.

There have been many host replacements during the years, and with Osbourne’s departure, many wondered how this would affect the show. The rapport with Morales, O’Connell, Gbaja-Biamila, Underwood, and Kloots was much calmer compared to previous panels.

While the show’s ratings declined and didn’t receive any award recognition, CBS was happy with the new hosts. As reported by Deadline.com, the show was renewed for a 13th season, keeping it on the air through August 2023.

Some of the hosts will be pulling double duty

Many of The Talk hosts have other projects that keep them busy. The 2022 and 2023 seasons will be busy for co-hosts O’Connell and Morales. Aside from filming movies, O’Connell and his wife Rebecca Romijn host the reality dating completion The Real Love Boat, which premiered on Oct. 5 on CBS.

As for Morales, she’s returning to her journalism roots. Morales has announced she’ll be a correspondent for CBS News, with her first air date scheduled for Nov. 1. Although Morales and O’Connell’s other projects will keep them busy, it won’t interfere with their talk show duties.

