‘The Traitors’: Cirie Says Cody’s Dad Warned Him About Her, ‘He’s Absolutely Right’

The worlds of reality TV collided with The Traitors. But everyone still wasn’t familiar with each other. Cirie Fields revealed what Cody Calafiore’s dad said about her being on Survivor.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Traitors Episodes 1 – 7.]

Cody Calafiore | Photo by: PEACOCK

Cirie accuses Cody of protecting a faithful on ‘The Traitors’

Cirie, Cody, and Christian De La Torre were selected to be traitors. Cody and Cirie noticed how much Christian liked to talk and saw him as a wildcard. So they trusted each other more.

But that changed when Cirie noticed how close Cody was to Ryan Lochte. “I know that’s your man,” she told him. “You and Ryan have a relationship outside of here. And don’t tell me no because I already know so. We here together.”

“You’re letting your head get to you right now,” Cody denied. “I never met him one time in my life.”

Cirie said she felt like she should be able to bring this to his attention. “You accused me, not brought it to my attention,” the Big Brother winner pointed out. “That was an accusation. The fact that you’re accusing me that I know Ryan. I’ll write Ryan’s name down like that.”

Things weren’t the same between them after that. We now know why Cody didn’t keep his cool.

Cody Calafiore’s dad said if Cirie Fields doesn’t trust you, ‘it’s over’

Very excited to announce this new show! #TheTraitorsUS streaming on @peacock January 12th! Get your popcorn ready! Arguably the most binge worthy show of the New Year. pic.twitter.com/q8Bexh4j6P — Cody Calafiore (@Cody_Calafiore) December 8, 2022

Cirie and Cody trusted each other as traitors. But once Cirie accused him of knowing Ryan, he couldn’t shake it. Cirie revealed to Vulture why that was the case.

“I’m telling you Stephenie told me that,” Cirie said. “Now she’s telling me that she didn’t tell me that, but where would I get that from? I don’t know either one of them! I said to Cody, ‘Why don’t you want Ryan to go? Because you’re good friends with him?’ He had a visceral reaction.”

“I was like, ‘Calm down! Maybe you’re not friends!’ I believed him! But Cody was so stubborn, he said, ‘Oh, you say I know Ryan? I’m gonna prove to you that I don’t,’” she continued. “Plus, he didn’t trust Christian, and Cody felt like me and him had a thing, but then I accused him.”

“Cody told me that his father, who is a big Survivor watcher, told him, ‘If you make her feel like she can’t trust you, it’s over,’” the reality star revealed. “He’s absolutely right. And Cody felt at that time that I didn’t trust him.”

Did Cirie betray Cody on ‘The Traitors’?

The power of seeing these two together ? #TheTraitorsUS episodes 1 & 2 are on Bravo now! If you’re hooked after watching, stream the entire season now on @Peacock! pic.twitter.com/pPtPnwlRJ8 — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 14, 2023

Cody became paranoid after Ryan was murdered. He told Kyle Cooke that Ryan suspected him of being a traitor before he left. But Kyle knew that couldn’t possibly be true.

This only gave more confidence to those who suspected Cody from the very beginning because of his Big Brother history. Once the votes were going a certain way, Cirie knew she had to cut her losses and voted out Cody with him.