‘The Traitors’: Cirie ‘Sort of’ Lied About Her ‘Survivor’ Game to Stay Under the Radar

The Traitors cast brought people together from different worlds. Cirie Fields knew some people might target her for her success on other shows. But this is the partial lie she told to avoid that.

Cirie Fields went from ‘Survivor’ to ‘The Traitors’

Cirie Fields on ‘The Traitors’ | Peacock

Cirie first appeared on Survivor: Panama in 2005. She claimed she was a “couch potato” before entering the physically hard game. In the end, she placed fourth despite that.

She later returned to the game three more times to try to win. Her last shot at the prize was Survivor: Game Changers in 2016. Cirie is known as one of the best players never to win the game.

So many Survivor fans were thrilled to see Cirie cast in the first season of The Traitors. The cast was split between reality TV stars and unknown people competing for the chance to win up to $250,000.

Cirie said she played a loyal game on ‘Survivor’

Some cast members knew who Cirie was, while others didn’t. She revealed how she used that to her advantage with Vulture.

“Your reputation precedes you,” she said. “A good amount of the players — ’cause some of the people didn’t know me — had an idea of who they thought I was. When we got to the castle after being selected, I decided to have an ice breaker where you tell something about yourself people wouldn’t know. Just trying to get to know people.”

“I explained to them that I was on Survivor four times, and the reason I am good on Survivor, and the reason that my alliances last, is because I’m such a loyal and honest person,” she continued.

But the Survivor alum acknowledged that isn’t really the case when she was asked. “Sort of!” she answered while laughing. “Listen, if you’re in an alliance with me and I feel I can trust you wholeheartedly, then you can trust me. But if I don’t think I can trust you, then you really can’t trust anything I say.”

Some people on ‘The Traitors’ knew about Cirie’s real game

Cirie’s claim to being loyal might’ve worked for some people. But others were familiar with how savvy she was in the survival game.

Michael Davidson was starstruck by Cirie and was familiar with her performance on the show. Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills immediately suspected her of being a traitor because production would want her as that based on her history.

After all, the traitors have to be able to lie to their fellow cast members the whole season. So it would take a person with a special set of skills to not break under pressure and gain people’s trust.

Then there were the people who played with Cirie on Snake in the Grass. Rachel Reilly of Big Brother and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick of Survivor was on the same season. In the end, Cirie did a good job of trying to get ahead of any negative assumptions about her.