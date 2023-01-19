‘The Traitors’: Reza and Other Stars Got Called out for Not Needing the Prize Money

The Traitors had an interesting dynamic between reality TV stars and the rest of the cast. Someone revealed that Reza Farahan and more were called out for not needing the prize money.

Reza Farahan got negative attention on ‘The Traitors’

Half of the cast of The Traitors were reality stars, while the other half were unknown people. The faithful had the mission to banish the traitors, while the traitors murdered someone every night in hopes of winning $250,000.

Reza stood out in the first mission because he was a louder player. Michael Davidson tried to tell him to calm down, and other players thought this might not be a good fit.

Reza was also not afraid to try to put the traitors on the spot by making jokes. So he was one of the people considered for the first murder.

Cody Calafiore says Reza was accused of not needing the money on ‘The Traitors’

There was a bit of a divide between reality stars and non-famous players. Cody Calafiore revealed on The Winner’s Circle that Reza was put on the spot for another reason that wasn’t shown.

“And then there was another thing that happened with Reza, which this is obviously not shown, which it’s justifiable why Reza was annoyed,” he said. “Is that somebody, I can’t remember who it was, somebody said, ‘Well, I think there’s people here that don’t really need the money like some of the others do.’ Ultimately saying some of the reality people like maybe have money and don’t need the money like others.”

Cody explained that he wasn’t there for the conversation. “It was kind of annoying because Reza was very outspoken and not afraid to be like, ‘Well, that’s not right,’” he claimed.

What is Reza Farahan’s net worth?

Reza Farahan on ‘The Traitors’ | Peacock

Reza became famous for being on Shahs of Sunset. Besides reality TV, he worked as a real estate agent.

Celebrity Net Worth claims his net worth is $7 million. He branched out to make another business with his fame. Reza has a luxury haircare line called Reza Be Obsessed, which is available on Amazon and Macy’s. The website claims MYSTIC 7 & Gold Infused Shield helps protect the hair from heat damage.

He’s also married to Adam Neely, who works in post-production for television shows. Neely worked on Glee, American Horror Story, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The editor more recently worked on The Flash, The Winchesters, and Single Drunk Female.

The careers of the non-famous cast of The Traitors come from different industries. Some were in entertainment, too, while others worked in politics, tech sales, yoga, hair styling, and more.