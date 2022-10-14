‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2: Jo Byeong-gyu Once Explained Why a Romance Between So Moon and Ha-na Isn’t in the Cards

OCN has released a few updates on The Uncanny Counter Season 2 K-drama, with Kim Se-jeong and Jo Byeong-gyu in talks to return. But fans wonder if the new season would give into the possibility of the characters So Moon and Ha-na (Kim) developing feelings for each other. In 2020, actor Jo explained why he believed So Moon is unlikely to have a romance in The Uncanny Counter Season 2.

Main characters Do Ha-na and So Moon in ‘The Uncanny Counter’ | via OCN

So Moon and Ha-na develop a close bond throughout ‘The Uncanny Counter’

The K-drama is about a teenager who gets a chance at redemption when he becomes a Counter. He soon meets the others and Ha-na, who initially comes off as cold and guarded. As the storyline progressed, the team became a family that protected each other at all costs. But fans cannot deny that there was likely a one-sided crush on behalf of So Moon.

It is hard to forget the one scene in the second episode. So Moon goes to the basement to train with Ha-na. He becomes flustered by her looks and somewhat sensual stretching. Comically in the K-drama, So Moon’s grandparents believe Ha-na is his girlfriend when they first meet her.

By the finale, fans see a heartwarming evolution of a tight friendship between the two. And when So Moon is in the afterlife to say his goodbyes to his parents, he introduces Ha-na. In true father fashion, So Moon’s father says Ha-na is his son’s type.

The small tidbits of cute interactions had fans wondering if a romance is possible as the K-drama goes into a second season.

Jo Byeong-gyu explained So Moon has other priorities going into ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2

Back in 2020, the cast of the K-drama had high hopes of returning for a second season. The possibility came true as OCN confirmed the news. According to Soompi, when asked about his first leading role character, So Moon, the actor explains fans are unlikely to see a romance in The Uncanny Counter Season 2.

While So Moon and Ha-na have developed a bond, it is far from becoming something more. “Since the work of the counters is directly connected to survival, I feel like it’d be hard. Obviously, you can believe the statement from Ga Mo Tak that love exists even on a battlefield, but I think So Moon is someone whose calling to defeat demons is too great,” said Jo.

The actor explains the reality of how the storyline work would not lead to a romance. “Since it’s a drama that really clears and refreshes the hearts of our good citizens, I feel like the focus might be more on hunting demons,” explained the lead actor. So Moon and Ha-na might as well remain with a platonic affection for one another and value their friendship more.

What do we know about the second season ?

While Jo’s comment happened during the original finale of the K-drama, it still leads fans to wonder what is in store for the second season. Sadly, OCN has yet to reveal full-fledged details about the K-drama or its storyline. So far, fans know Kim and Jo are positively looking over the script to rejoin the drama.

Actor Kim Ki-young is also in talks to star as a new character alongside another actor. Fans still await news if Yoo Jung-sang, who played Moo-tak, will return and his co-star Yeom Hye-ran as Choo Mae-ok. But news reports state the new season will include Counters from other countries. Until OCN releases more news about the drama, fans can read the original webtoon and its cliffhanger leading to a new installment.

